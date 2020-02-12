Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Audit is the right move for board
From the Jan. 29 Cody Enterprise
Last week the Cody Stampede Board of Directors announced it has hired a firm to begin the initial phase of an audit to review the board's past financial procedures, records and transactions.
This audit (which is being conducted in two phases) should be the final step in the transformation from the former Cody Stampede Board to the new board after its shake-up a year ago following the implosion at the National Finals Rodeo.
Current board president Mike Darby stated the board has been implementing various changes in its financial systems for the past year.
A system of checks and balances for ticket sales is now part of the new procedures so a baseline is being established.
The second phase of the audit will include making recommendations for further accounting procedures. Both parts of the audit are being conducted by Koerwitz, Michel, Wright & Associates PC of Thermopolis.
Following the dust-up at the NFR a year ago, the board underwent significant changes and then scored a major victory with the success of the centennial celebration of the Cody Stampede in July.
We don't know if the auditors are looking for anything specific such as suspicious activity or what may or may not be uncovered with an audit. However, the internal audit of the Cody Stampede Board is an absolute necessity to put to rest any suspicion of wrongdoing by anyone involved with rodeo operations.
If something improper or illegitimate is discovered by the audit, the issue must be dealt with firmly and immediately even if legal action is required.
If nothing untoward is discovered, that should also be announced and will put to rest any suspicions and accusations.
In either case, the audit will allow the Cody Stampede Board to move forward without a dark cloud hanging over it.
