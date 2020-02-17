Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Lawmakers need to stop stumbling around in a revenue fog
From the Feb. 9 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
When it comes to vision, many of our state’s leaders aren’t even trying to look to what’s ahead – they’re either stuck in the past or have their heads buried in the coal mine, praying for a miracle.
If that weren’t true, lawmakers would have spent the past 11 months seriously discussing ways to reduce Wyoming’s dependence on revenue from the mineral extraction sector. And Gov. Mark Gordon wouldn’t have built a 2021-22 biennium budget that relies on taking more than $250 million from the state’s “rainy-day fund.”
Instead, the 65th Wyoming Legislature’s budget session begins tomorrow in a dense fog of uncertainty. Oh sure, a few lawmakers will carry candles and flashlights, trying to offer a lighted path and a guiding hand to anyone who will take it. But we’re almost certain the vast majority will prefer to feel their way along the walls – at least until they get reelected.
To most of us on the outside, it’s obvious this stumbling along and ignoring the problem has to stop. As someone pointed out recently, if a CEO and board of directors allowed a private company to ride uncertain revenue waves the way Wyoming has for decades, they would have been fired long ago. So maybe we should be looking in the mirror and saying “shame on us” for electing the same visionless senators and representatives time and again, hoping for a different outcome.
But pointing fingers and searching for blame does no one any good (besides, we have a chance to rectify that problem this November). In the spirit of “Vision 2020,” our editorial agenda for the year, we choose to look ahead and spotlight those who are interested in doing the same. In the Wyoming Legislature, one of those people is Rep. Dan Zwonitzer.
The Cheyenne Republican chairs the House Revenue Committee and has been saying for months that the state is on an untenable path. In fact, no one seems to have a clearer understanding that the state’s fiscal woes are not just linked to declining demand for coal, but also are likely to be impacted by future investment revenue.
You see, through legislative action and wise investment decisions, the state has built up more than $1.5 billion in liquid savings since the 2005 creation of the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account. That gives many lawmakers a feeling of security – and, with it, a lack of urgency. But at the current rate of use, the fund will be exhausted in about five years, maybe sooner.
The state’s chief investment manager, Patrick Fleming, told the WTE Editorial Board that although his team in the State Treasurer’s Office has done a good job of wisely investing the state’s $21.5 billion in savings, investment income is likely to flatten out. Many even expect a national recession in the next four to five years.
So what happens when the national economy hits the skids and Wyoming’s savings is depleted? Other than Mr. Zwonitzer and a few of his colleagues, most of the 90 elected legislative leaders seem to lack answers. They’re unwilling to discuss the dreaded five-letter word that starts with “t” and ends with “s,” and instead focus on the “axe” in the middle – as in, “What more can we cut?”
We’re all in favor of leaner government, and if there are more efficiencies to be found and implemented, that should be done – as quickly as possible. But we also believe there is only so much cutting that can be done before the patient starts to bleed out.
In terms of the state budget, that means cutting jobs and eliminating or reducing important services like access to mental health counseling and drug treatment, as well as preventative health care and adult literacy programs, all of which has already happened. Now state leaders are being told they need to transfer another $222 million from the rainy-day fund in the coming biennium to cover Wyoming’s K-12 school system funding deficit.
All of this points to the importance of this year’s legislative session, the interim period afterward and this year’s elections. Wyoming residents need to pay attention to what does and, just as importantly, doesn’t happen at the Capitol over the next five weeks. Will lawmakers spend the time engaging in serious conversation about the state’s future, or will they let themselves be distracted by meaningless bills that do nothing to address the state’s real problems?
It’s true that some good committee work has been done since the 2019 general session, and some important issues need to be addressed. These include: expanding Medicaid and repealing the death penalty; forcing energy companies to pay taxes owed to counties in a timely manner; creating a task force to comprehensively study mental health services in the state; properly staffing the public defender’s office and state prisons; and charging trucking companies tolls to fund expensive repairs on Interstate 80 and other highways.
What lawmakers shouldn’t waste time on are things like banning gun buyback programs (which don’t even exist in Wyoming) and trying to further restrict what private companies can do with their property (re: soon-to-be-retired coal-fired power plants).
When it comes to the state budget, the canary in the coal mine is nearly dead, folks. The question is whether state lawmakers can cut through the fog to notice.
