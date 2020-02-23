Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Want to save coal? Act fast
From the Feb. 16 Gillette News Record
Included in Gov. Mark Gordon’s budget recommendations were two key provisions that will help mineral industries, which means they will help Campbell County and the rest of the state.
He has asked for $25 million to establish the Energy Commercialization Program. Its purpose is to support research to speed along technologies that advance zero or net-negative carbon uses for coal and other fossil fuels.
Despite efforts like the Integrated Test Center at Dry Fork Station and continuing research at the School of Energy Resources at the University of Wyoming, the state remains behind the curve in being able to point to affordable technologies that can be implemented to ensure that coal and other fossil fuels can be used with no emissions. Without those, the country and much of the rest of the world will continue to abandon fossil fuel use as their worries about climate change grow.
That it becomes a state problem is the fault of the coal companies, who myopically ignored the tea leaves of change more than a decade ago. To keep their profitability, they should have invested in research to keep their product viable. They did not, and here we are today fighting with declining budgets because communities and the state — also myopically — tied their futures to one industry.
Gordon hopes the Energy Commercialization Program will bring a coordinated approach to efforts. We hope he’s right. We need action and advancement that belies the typical bureaucratic quagmire of slow action and even slower progress.
“I cannot be more emphatic,” the governor said in his State of the State address earlier in the week. “Time is of the essence. We must act now to prevent coal mines from closing.”
He also called for a $1 million allocation that could be used to defend the energy industry and to support planning by Wyoming communities.
The Legislature should support his recommendations — and his plea for speed, lest coal mines become this century’s equivalent of livery stables.
With as much speed as a big rig flying by, the Legislature killed a bill that would have studied tolling on Interstate 80. The bill had the support of the Joint Transportation Committee, but that wasn’t enough for it to get the approval it needed to gain traction in the Senate during this budget session.
Why it didn’t have enough support is puzzling. It can be viewed as a tax, which with this legislative group is about as popular as a poacher. But the study also proposed studying ways in which Wyoming-registered cars would have been exempt, so the tax would be paid mainly by the huge trucks that dominate traffic on the interstate.
The most compelling reason we have found in considering the idea of making I-80 a toll road is the mere fact that Wyoming no longer has the money needed to take care of our roads. State Sen. Michael Von Flatern of Gillette pointed out $135 million worth of unmet road needs. Those will only increase.
The bill had two heavy hitters opposing it: the Wyoming Trucking Association and the Wyoming Petroleum Marketers Association. They said it was unfair to the transportation industry.
But so are crumbling roads. Stretches of I-80 are in bad shape, despite efforts every summer to replace and repair miles of it. Given its long stretch and heavy traffic, maintaining that road in particular is burdensome. Hence the toll.
Tolling on I-80 has been studied before, including during some years when tax money was flooding Wyoming coffers. It didn’t seem then like such an emergency. The next time it comes up, it very well could be under duress. If the bill had passed this year, the earliest the sate could have collected tolls would have been in 2029. In 10 years, the Legislature might wish it could turn back time.
