Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
“Trust us” isn't enough
From the Feb. 23 Gillette News Record
It sounds almost too good to be true: A million acres that someday might help provide tax dollars to the state of Wyoming from grazing or hunting; through mineral development of coal, oil, gas, trona and possibly rare earth minerals; through rights of way for transmission (lines), for wind, for solar ... heck, we might as well throw in a greenhouse, too, because when a state suddenly acquires 1 million acres, the sky's the limit.
That was the message this week from a powerhouse of state officials who announced Monday that Wyoming has been negotiating with Occidental Petroleum Corp. to buy land alongside the Union Pacific Railroad across Wyoming's southern tier. Also included in the negotiations is about 4 million acres worth of mineral rights, some of those extending into Utah and Colorado.
Occidental got the land when it bought out Anadarko Petroleum Corp. in August and almost immediately started talking to Wyoming officials about getting rid of it.
And what will the state pay for those million acres of potential?
Nobody is saying.
How will they pay for it?
Nobody is giving specifics about that either, although bills now in the Legislature supporting the acquisition indicate it could come from its "rainy day" savings account, the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund, or the Common School Permanent Land Fund, with the "rainy day" fund providing the bulk of it.
It's all a bit confusing given the fact that the Legislature was warned earlier this year that the state will spend the $1.6 billion "rainy day" fund down to about $632 million by the end of 2024 because it continues to pull from it to fund deficits in education funding, as well as other state business.
That analysis by the Legislative Service Office was made before contemplation of possibly nine-figure purchases of land.
The purchase is being sold by Gordon and other state elected officials as a way to diversify Wyoming's income while giving it more lands for recreating, hunting and economic opportunities.
How will the land buy pay off for Wyoming residents in terms of more money flowing into the general fund?
That detail is missing from the discussion, too. Gordon talked about needing "bold actions and ideas" to deal with future challenges. The officials mentioned the mineral development, the possibility of wind and solar developments, the additional hunting and grazing opportunities and public access to lands.
It sounds golden. But "trust us" isn't enough. Gordon's mantra has been transparency, and we think he's done a good job of that until now.
More details are needed before Wyoming residents can embrace it fully. Those would include how it will work, how long before they'll have to wait for those acres to start producing an income, what type of income can be expected, whether that income will return the purchase price to the state's savings accounts, what the cost to the state will be to manage those lands and the impact on education if the savings account legislators have relied on to fund schools is wiped out. In short, it needs a business plan.
That's a lot of information to gather in a deal by the end of year — or sooner, if Occidental has its way.
But residents of Wyoming — Gordon's business partners in this endeavor — deserve those answers to make up their own minds about whether the deal is as good as promised.
