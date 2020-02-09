Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Slowly with caution
From the Feb. 2 Gillette News Record
When school trustees began talking about allowing armed educators in the Campbell County School District, they promised a slow, deliberative process.
Their decision Tuesday to allow only six schools to have the security measure is an indication of just how slow they're taking it. Those schools are outside the city limits of Gillette and the town of Wright and include the rural schools of Conestoga, Rawhide, Rozet, 4-J, Recluse and Little Powder. Administrators suggested they roll out the policy with those schools because of their distance from Gillette. The time it would take for law enforcement officers to respond to any threats at those schools is a concern.
It would have been easy to launch the safety measures at all schools, particularly since Gillette escaped a possible school shooting in November 2018 because of quick actions by a junior high principal. The thought that a student could bring two guns to school with the expressed intent of shooting a teacher and students in his class shocked the community, where we had thought — hoped — it could never happen here.
But it did. School trustees already were studying whether armed educators would be a good idea, and in fact had six administrators go through a police-sponsored, in-depth training the summer before. The district could have had overreacted to the threat. But it didn't.
It limited the scope to the six rural schools. The approach allows officials to find flaws in the program and make changes if indeed it is ever broadened to other schools. The restraint is noteworthy.
The armed educator policy did receive substantial support from within the educator ranks as well. But it didn't sit well with others, which is understandable. Schools are supposed to be nurturing spaces, not killing fields.
The proposal also stipulates that whomever is approved for concealed carry in those schools will have about double the training time than is required by state law. In fact, it's more than rookie cops receive. While it's not fail-proof, it indicates that trustees weren't kidding when they said they want to make our schools safer.
Trustees also promised that the armed educator policy is just one part of their safety emphasis, and they've shown that by adding more school resource officers at the secondary level and more safety measures in schools. While parents may not be comfortable until there is an officer at every school, trustees overall are moving in the right direction in trying to make schools safer.
The district plans three public hearings to give people ample opportunity to comment on the issue. They will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday and March 3, and 5:30 p.m. April 14.
The community also is evolving as it comes to terms with student safety.
Fifteen months ago, a teenager was charged with nine counts of attempted first-degree murder for taking two guns into Sage Valley Junior High with the intention of killing a teacher and students. Last week, those charges were reduced to two counts of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent and one of aggravated assault. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend that Dale Warner, now 15, serve time for his crimes, but not his life. The agreement may seem extremely favorable in light of the fright he put people through. But he is, after all, 15.
On Wednesday, we saw a positive response that perhaps was the result of Warner's actions. When a student at Campbell County High School brought a paintball gun inside, students reacted immediately to notify administrators. They didn't know that it wasn't a real gun, but wanted to take no chances.
In the previous case, Warner had shown the guns to several students but only one told an administrator, who reacted immediately to take away the guns. Without that student, the outcome at Sage Valley could have been much different that day, and an entirely different armed educator policy could be surfacing now.
Every school these days grapples with student safety. Campbell County School District's efforts can be commended.
