Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Mayor's speech looks back more than it looks ahead
From the Feb. 2 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
As she begins the fourth and final year of her current term, Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr took time Tuesday afternoon to reflect on the past year.
The fact she was giving a State of the City presentation wasn't unusual – in fact, it was the third year in a row she has done so. What was unusual were the format (an awkward, obviously scripted question-and-answer session with former local TV anchor Dave Lerner) and the amount of self-reflection it contained.
Whether it was more political theatrics or a desire to move past the animosity that surrounded many of her actions, Mrs. Orr spent a significant amount of the 35-minute "conversation" talking about some of the mistakes she made in 2019.
What was lost in the process, though, was conveying a vision for the city going forward. And though some of the comments on the city's Facebook page during the event accused her of engaging in a campaign interview, it was hardly a rallying cry for reelection (she has yet to announce whether she intends to run for a second term).
Yes, it was refreshing to hear her admit – not for the first time – that she messed up in spending remaining funds from a $100,000 Bloomberg Philanthropies grant and having to pay thousands of dollars back. But rather than acknowledge the role then-City Council President Rocky Case had in bringing the problem to light, Mrs. Orr sugarcoated the situation with a story she jokingly called "Wafflegate." A TV reporter had asked her who paid for the waffle food truck at a public event, and she said "the philanthropy." According to the mayor, when Bloomberg officials heard about that comment (how?), they called her, and "we had a really good discussion; we squared everything up." (Funny, that's not how we remember it.)
She also didn't mention her ongoing squabble with Mr. Case, which hit a very public low when she called a news conference to angrily call him out for spreading false information that she had used city funds to get a massage at the Detroit airport. She then said his animosity toward her likely stems from an incident 20 years ago involving her and his mother.
She acknowledged that poor communication on her part led to some drama over spending city funds to redo planters that had been filled by Downtown Development Authority staff and volunteers. She even went as far as to say, "Maybe I shouldn't have done that."
She also took time to clarify that Superday will take place this year, despite her defensive social media post after last year's event. When residents criticized the parks department for charging for bounce houses and other aspects of the event, she told them, "If you don't like it, kick rocks."
But Mrs. Orr said her theme this year is "Together 2020." She plans to restart weekly meetings with council leadership to keep them updated on what's happening in the city. She also said that theme will carry through to her interactions with business owners, Cheyenne residents and others.
She took time to highlight several bright spots in the city, including her ongoing "fight the blight" initiative. She mentioned the replacement of the long-vacant, moldy Carey Building with a new municipal court facility; redevelopment of the former Cole Shopping Center by Blue Federal Credit Union and the Bell Building downtown, and movement on the former Atlas Motel and Hitching Post Inn on West Lincolnway.
She mentioned (ongoing) work to make the development process easier for business owners and developers, the police department's success in reducing property crime and the use of private contractors to help the city with snow removal during big storms. She also highlighted the city's Strategic Operations process, which she said has led to more staff buy-in, and the 58 CheyenneU in-house training sessions held last year.
But we wanted to hear what she hopes to accomplish in 2020. Besides filling potholes and lobbying the Legislature for more funds, what do residents have to look forward to? Apparently more "open door" sessions in her office, more Facebook Live events and ... we're not really sure what else.
In an election year, we shouldn't be surprised that a politician like Mrs. Orr is reluctant to publicly share goals by which their performance can be measured. But as we said in this space last week, Cheyenne needs leaders who have a vision for what the capital city can be, who share that with residents, and who then can work with other leaders to turn that vision into a reality.
Mayor Orr can say she shared her vision this past week. And we sincerely hope to see a kinder, gentler mayor throughout the year. But unfortunately, based on that presentation alone, our expectations are pretty low.
