Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Riding the 'coaler coaster'
From the Feb. 9 Gillette News Record
With as many second shoes dropping on the Powder River Basin coal industry over the past few years, we’re starting to think we’re living under a family of centipedes.
Just when we catch our breath after one crisis, there’s another.
University of Wyoming economist Rob Godby likened the folks here riding the PRB “coaler coaster” as taking a slow fall off a cliff.
“It’s like falling down a cliff in slow motion,” Godby said in response to a report that puts Wyoming’s PRB production below 270 million tons in 2019, lower than for any year in more than two decades. And another 30 million-ton drop is expected this year.
“You reach the next ledge and roll over moaning a little bit before you start falling again,” he said, conjuring an almost cartoonish mental image. “It’s that painful. Just when you think you can adjust to this painful new reality, the bottom falls out from underneath you again.”
The difference here is nobody’s laughing.
Today’s Sunday cover story examines beyond the numbers and it’s clear the “new normal” we all had hoped to realize for Powder River Basin coal still escapes us.
And while many will see such reports as bleak and promoting gloom and doom, we believe this is an exciting time to be at ground zero of whatever that “new normal” eventually is.
That’s because there’s substance behind the slogans “Gillette Strong” and “Cowboy Strong,” which are more than rallying cries or acknowledgement of hardship. Our strength is born of a Western resilience motivated to action over self-pity.
That’s why we’re excited and proud to say the basin is also ground zero of Wyoming’s efforts to diversify and evolve our carbon-based economy beyond burning it. The Integrated Test Center, Carbon Valley initiative, Advanced Carbon Products Innovation Center, CarbonSAFE, Ramaco and other public and private initiatives represent the beginning of an evolution that’s only ceiling is our own imagination and ambition.
On the surface, that may seem a little Pollyannaish, but the prospect of taking one of what’s perceived by much of the world as an ecological crisis — carbon dioxide emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants — and not only eliminating the problem, but turning it into entirely new industries is no longer science fiction.
And it’s happening here.
And we have a front-row seat to watch as it does.
One day we can only hope future generations of “Gillette Strong” people are as proud to proclaim they live in the “Carbon Innovation Capital of the World” as we are of being the “Energy Capital of the Nation.”
