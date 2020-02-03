Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy. Snow will taper off and end during the morning leading to cloudy conditions during the afternoon. High 21F. Winds NE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 2F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.