Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
One seat, one vote
From the Jan. 12 Gillette News Record
The last time the Campbell County Commission was tasked with filling a vacancy nearly created a civil war within the local Republican Party. A mere 15 months later, it could be, as Yogi Berra once famously quipped, déjà vu all over again.
Filling a seat on the commission should not be that difficult if the Republican Party sticks to tried-and-true methods. The group strayed from that practice in November 2018 when it tried to find the top three candidates whose names would be submitted to the commission.
When Mark Christensen resigned Monday after seven years on the board, it created a vacancy until his term ends Dec. 31. To fill it, commissioners must follow state law, which sets out the fairly simple procedure in which they notify the political party of the former commissioner (in this case, Republican). It is up to that party's central committee to come up with three viable names to submit to the commission, which then picks from those finalists the person they believe would best serve the county.
It is worth noting that it is the same procedure for all partisan offices. If a legislator leaves office for whatever reason in the middle of a term — or the treasurer or the sheriff, all of which have happened here — the political party of the person who left office submits three names to the commission, which picks the replacement from the names.
The procedure in the past has been simple. Precinct people have had one vote, just as they would if they were going to the polls to elect the person on Election Day. They vote for the candidate they feel is best suited for the office. The top three vote-getters are the ones whose names are submitted.
Consider it like a primary in states that have a runoff. A voter gets one vote, even if three candidates eventually move on to the next level.
One opening, one vote. It's a simple concept.
But 15 months ago, precinct committee members had three votes each, and the ensuing chaos led to allegations of wrongdoing, rigging or simple ineptness, take your pick. There was enough distrust about the process and the Republican leadership's unwillingness to answer questions about it that the commissioners also complicated matters.
They couldn't reach a decision on filling the vacancy, tying 2-2, and the decision then fell to a District Court judge, who took applications, conducted interviews and ended up picking someone entirely different.
It was ugly. The amount of finger-pointing and name-calling had one unintended result: Where there had been trust, there is now a great deal of mistrust in the process.
What should have been a simple process turned into a complicated, messy one. It was even more complicated because Campbell County is not immune to the divisions in this country, even if those here erupt within the same political party and the divisions are about who is more conservative and "pure" in Republican ideology.
There are important decisions ahead for the Campbell County Commission. The county deserves a commissioner intelligent enough to make a quick study of the myriad issues ahead; one honest enough to pass the only "purity" test necessary for an elected official; one ethical enough to put the county's interests ahead of their interests; and one receptive enough to be open to all ideas.
That's the job of those using their one vote to pick who is best to serve Campbell County.
One vacancy, one vote.
