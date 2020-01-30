Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
A blow to Moneta Divide
From the Jan. 24 Riverton Ranger
For years Fremont County residents have been tantalized and, for the most part, encouraged by the potential of the huge Moneta Divide natural gas development.
Action this week by the Department of Environmental Quality has plunged Moneta Divide expansion into grave, perhaps insurmountable doubt.
The idea has been in the drawing board for at least a decade.
Throughout that time it has appeared to be the county's best chance to regain the enviable economic footing it enjoyed before the statewide energy recession.
Most residents remember the days when the county had an assessed valuation of $1 billion, mostly fueled by land values driven higher by oil and gas drilling and production.
Moneta Divide promised further magnifications of that value. Many hundreds of new wells were proposed, most of them in Fremont County.
They might not all become big producers, but the experts said the potential was there for huge payoff, resulting in a higher county tax base that would have generated sizable new revenues to fund county services and would have loosened long-tightened purse strings for the benefit of the public.
Now, though, DEQ has determined developer Aethon Energy's plans for handling waste water discharged by the gas wells to be insufficient. Although not certain, there's a good chance too much tainted water would reach Boysen Reservoir, changing the water quality standard in the lake to the point that it might no longer meet quality requirements for fishing, recreation and agricultural uses downstream from Boysen Dam.
The new opinion is a change of course for DEQ. When the agency conducted public hearings in Fremont County last year, officials clearly seemed to be leaning favorably toward the Moneta Divide plan, although even then some difficulties were noted.
The DEQ ruling leaves Aethon with a formidable challenge in dealing with wastewater in some other way. The only conceivable ideas involve piping the water to some other, remote location, and/or expanding water wastewater treatment facilities that already exist in order to accommodate a vastly larger quantity of water. Aethon has said both of those would be so expensive as to, potentially, rule out developing the field at all.
The company had sought some exceptions to water-handling requirements, but those appear not to be permissible in the eyes of the regulators. It's possible these circumstances still might change, but it seems unlikely.
To say this is a tough blow for Fremont County's economic future is an understatement. But, as Fremont County Commissioner Larry Allen, who lives in the vicinity of the development around Lysite, said, "We can comment all we want. But the DEQ regulates the water discharge. It all hinges on discharged water."
As it stands now, that discharge water will be too voluminous, and potentially too salty, to be handled in the way Aethon has proposed.
Meanwhile, the rich gas deposits in the Moneta Divide field are still there.
Natural gas continues, in the eyes of most, to be an important "bridge fuel" in the gradual but inevitable transformation of the American energy profile to less-polluting sources of energy.
Those realities might yet drive Aethon or some other developer to invest in the infrastructure necessary to compensate for the increased waste water, or work to devise a new, acceptable solution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.