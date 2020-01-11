Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
A ruling for openness
From the Jan. 5 Gillette News Record
A district court judge in Albany County ruled Friday in favor of openness in determining that the University of Wyoming Board of Trustees withheld information that should have been open to public scrutiny regarding the employment of former UW President Laurie Nichols.
Judge Tori Kricken ruled in favor of several Wyoming newspapers and news outlets in ruling that UW failed to turn over documents that it should have when asked. Those documents cannot be withheld under the broad category of "personnel files" under the Wyoming Public Records Act, or under attorney-client privilege as broadly as UW officials initially concluded, she ruled.
Kricken noted the high interest across the state in the case, in which trustees in March — without explanation — chose not to renew Nichols' contract. Nichols, who had been popular during her three-year tenure, said she was never given a reason. She is now president at Black Hills State University.
"Quite simply, public employees, especially those who, by nature of their position, are subject to increased scrutiny and notoriety, such as Dr. Nichols and the Board, have a decreased interest in privacy," she wrote. "Because of the public's great interest in understanding why governmental and public employees behave in their professional capacities and how they conduct the business of the state, access to such public records generally is permitted even at the risk of injury to official reputation or the private interests of those individuals in keeping information confidential."
She concluded that most of the documents requested by the news organizations wouldn't constitute an unwarranted invasion of personal privacy, but some portions that do would be redacted. The same was true of UW's claim that many of the documents fell under attorney-client privilege. While Kricken ruled that some fell under that category and would be withheld, most did not.
Exactly what is in those documents is not yet known, since their release will be delayed until it is clear whether UW intends to appeal the decision to the Wyoming Supreme Court. Nonetheless, at this point, the ruling makes a strong statement that governmental entities should defer to the side of openness.
In making her ruling, Kricken relied heavily on past Wyoming Supreme Court cases brought by Wyoming newspapers, including the Gillette News Record, the Sheridan Press and Cheyenne Newspapers. In those cases, the court ruled the government may not exclude an entire class of records from public inspection without a compelling reason and reaffirmed that the legislative intent in the Public Records Act was openness and disclosure.
It has been the historic role of newspapers to challenge questionable actions of government officials, even if that means taking them to court. In this case, it was the decision of newspapers in Casper, Cheyenne and Laramie as well as WyoFile to challenge the trustees' decision to essentially hide their reasons for letting go a popular public official.
The judge quoted an earlier case in saying, "There is a well-known expression applied to those in public office, 'If you can't stand the heat, you'd better stay out of the kitchen.' Confrontation has a salutary effect and causes those in positions of public responsibility to practice the thoughtfulness and wisdom in their utterances and carefully weigh their decisions."
As always, we stand for openness and hope that the eventual release of the documents provide a clue to the public about the actions and decisions of those entrusted to carry out business on their behalf.
