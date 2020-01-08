Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Senior center shouldn't close meetings
From the Dec. 25 Cody Enterprise
When the Cody Senior Center board feels the need to hire an attorney to help mediate future tasks, the public should be demanding answers about what's happening at the center.
What makes the situation even more suspicious is the announcement that the Senior Center board's meetings will now be closed to members of the public.
Wyoming laws allow nonprofit boards the option of having meetings public or open, but it is never a good idea to conduct meetings in secret.
A closed meeting always raises questions: What's going on? What are they trying to hide?
It was one year ago this month, the Cody Stampede Board imploded for various reasons.
One of the underlying factors that made the implosion catastrophic was that board members were not allowed to talk to the press or to share with others what was happening on the board.
When the new Stampede Board was in place, board members were open to sharing what the board was doing.
It worked.
The Cody Stampede Board got back on track and fulfilled its duties.
We are not privy to all that's happening at the Cody Senior Center.
With the executive director Bonnie Emmett stepping down, efforts to recall the entire board, nine employees and some volunteers leaving, former board members making accusations, it is evident there are problems at the organization.
Prohibiting the public from knowing what has happened and is happening is not the solution. It exacerbates the problem.
