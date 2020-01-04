Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Take on the cheaters
From the Dec. 22 Gillette News Record
We shouldn't be surprised there is cheating in sports. The stakes are too high and the rewards too great — be it status or money — to be scrupulously clean.
What does come as a surprise is that the sanctions seem to have little effect on the offenders.
Russia's recidivism rate, for example, is high. It has been sanctioned before after numerous doping scandals. Yet an investigation sponsored by the world Anti-Doping Agency found in 2016 that more than 1,000 Russian athletes were involved in state-sponsored doping. Two years earlier at the Olympics in Sochi, Russian agents reportedly used a hole in the wall to help swap dirty urine samples, according to USA Today.
Now it has been banned for four years from competing in international sports, including the Olympics, by the World Anti-Doping Agency. While that sounds like a get-tough-on-crime stance, it's milquetoast. Russian athletes and teams who have not been implicated in doping still can compete under a neutral flag as Olympic Athletes from Russia.
It's really not a ban on Russia at all. There will be no Russian flag, no Russian anthem played if one wins gold. But the Russians will still be able to take pride in producing a winner, even if the world wonders what doping was missed.
While we appreciate WADA's tougher-than-usual stance, it's not enough to scare off Vladimir Putin and his win-at-all-costs attitude.
And then there's the New England Patriots' latest filming scandal. The organization has said that the video team caught filming the sideline of the Cincinnati Bengals was a crew of independent contractors and that the film was for a segment called "Do Your Job." The film was supposed to be about an advanced Patriots scout. But there wasn't any film of the man.
It seems eerily familiar to previous Patriots' attempts to push the limits of league policy. Coach Bill Bilechick was fined $500,000 in 2007 and the team was fined $250,000 and lost a draft pick for their part in Spygate. Then there was a deflated ball episode in 2015 when quarterback Tom Brady had to sit out four games and the team was fined $1 million after it was determined Patriots personnel deliberately deflated balls during the AFC championship game.
The NFL is investigating the latest episode and will determine whether wrong was done.
If it is determined that the Patriots cheated, the league will be faced with a similar situation as WADA faced with Russia: What can be done to stop cheaters from cheating again — and again, and again?
If it were the criminal justice system and faced with that blatant repeat behavior, a judge would order prison time. In some states, this would be an offender's third "strike" against the system and trigger an automatic life sentence. The thought behind "three strikes" laws is that by the third time, an offender has demonstrated s/he is incapable of lawfully living in society in general and should be removed permanently.
What is the sports equivalent of prison and how many strikes should it take to trigger it?
The absolute inability to play for any of the highest prizes is a start. No Olympics or international competitions for any of the athletes from an abusing country. No league championships or Super Bowl for offending sports teams.
Only then will sanctions be taken seriously and those who cheat might think twice before they do.
