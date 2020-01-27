Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
The time is now to eliminate single-use plastic bags
From the Jan. 19 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Whether you make New Year's resolutions or not, here's a challenge for you: This week, commit to not accept any single-use plastic bags.
Don't let the cashiers at your favorite grocery store put your food items in them. Don't let your favorite restaurant give you one for your leftovers. Don't accept one from your pharmacy, a big-box store or the local downtown boutique shop.
Think you can do it? Of course you can, but it probably won't be easy.
Because the fact is we're all addicted to plastic – and not just the thin bags that love to blow in the wind, although that's what we're focusing on today. So many products we use on a daily basis contain plastic, often without us realizing it (cosmetics, toothpaste, tea bags – would you believe even chewing gum?).
We're also creatures of habit. And since it's difficult enough to change one at a time, let's start with those flimsy plastic shopping bags. That is exactly where a group of motivated local advocates are focusing their attention.
For about a year, Kelly Wright has led the new Wyoming chapter of the Inland Ocean Coalition. Her group is dedicated to building awareness that the products we use here in the inland states have a direct impact on our neighbors downstream, all the way to the oceans we depend on to sustain life.
Ms. Wright is working with Cheyenne City Councilman Bryan Cook and others on a proposed ordinance that, if passed, would eventually eliminate single-use plastic bags in the capital city. Some places have called it a Sustainable Shopping Initiative, but no matter the name, the idea is to change shopping habits and get people to bring their own reusable bags to local stores.
Here's how it would work:
After a phase-in period of a year or so, local merchants would no longer be allowed to offer single-use plastic bags to their customers. Instead, they could offer recycled paper bags or reusable bags, but they would have to charge a fee for each one. Most other communities with such an ordinance set the fee at anywhere from 5 to 25 cents per paper bag.
Ms. Wright says the plan is to have local merchants keep that money and use it to offset the cost of the bags, and help provide customers with reusable ones. And for those wondering about low-income residents, there will be a provision in the ordinance to exempt them from the fee.
(Our only concern is all of this is the potential extra cost to the city for enforcement. If city leaders are worried about needing to add an extra staffer to enforce this ordinance, some of the fee money may need to be directed to cover that cost.)
Sure, some people will simply switch to paper bags and absorb to cost into their budgets. But we hope most will opt to start bringing low-cost cotton or canvas bags with them instead. Because the main idea is to have less of an impact on our environment, and it takes a lot of our planet's resources to make paper bags, too.
Which brings us to the main reasons to commit to this lifestyle change. There are many, but here are a few that stuck out to us:
Bags often become litter, and are ugly when they get caught in fence lines and trees. As the Wyoming wind tears them to shreds, the smaller pieces create even more of a mess. And as plastic bags get away from staff at the landfill, city sanitation workers have to take time to go clean up the mess, which costs taxpayers extra money.
Another costly issue for sanitation staff is that plastic bags contaminate other recyclable materials and can clog up recycling machinery.
Plastic bag litter it potentially lethal for grazing cattle, because ingested plastic bags have been known to block all liquid to the rumen, a cow's first stomach. When that happens, a rancher may be left with a choice between slaughtering it early and risking it developing septicemia, a form of blood poisoning.
Single-use plastic bags are made from oil and natural gas, both of which are nonrenewable resources that are currently being extracted from the ground by hydraulic fracturing. And because the average American uses at least 500 of these bags a year (more than one a day), that means the U.S. alone is responsible for the manufacture of more than 163 billion bags annually.
As they break down in the environment, plastic bags release methane and ethylene – two of the greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change.
According to the Surfrider Foundation, an estimated 5-13 million tons of plastic enter our oceans each year from land-based sources. Because plastics are not biodegradable; they simply break up into smaller particles, which stay around in the ocean, absorb toxins and enter the food chain through fish, seabirds and other marine life. And because a quarter of our protein comes from the sea, we consume that plastic when we eat fish and other aquatic life.
But wait, you say, we're not near the ocean, so that last one doesn't apply to me, right? Wrong. Because Wyoming is at the headwaters of both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans (search "Two Ocean Pass Wyoming" on Google for details), what goes into our streams and rivers eventually makes it downstream into the oceans.
So if you haven't done so already, get yourself some inexpensive reusable tote bags, and put them in your vehicle where you'll see them and they're easy to grab. If, like us, you have a hard time remembering to take them into the store, stick a reminder note in a visible place like the dash or near the gearshift handle.
Sure, it will take time for this lifestyle change to become habit. But unlike other New Year's resolutions that come and go, this is one we all need to keep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.