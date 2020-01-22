Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Jobs and numbers
From the Jan. 15 Riverton Ranger
There's more to the Fremont County jobs market than the simple unemployment rate. Sometimes, in fact, a higher rate can be a good thing.
It used to be that that percentage of people out of work usually was trusted as the best snapshot an economy at any level. Now we know more, and the newest data from Fremont County demonstrate the diffrerence.
Better data analysis has revealed that there are at least three ways to look at the unemployment rate.
The first is the best. That's when the unemployment rate goes down because there are more jobs and more people filling them, with a good match between the job growth and the available workers.
Then there's the gloomy one, when the unemployment rate does fall, but when a closer look at the numbers shows that the only reason for the decline is that so many people quit looking for jobs in a down market.
This makes the "labor force" smaller, meaning that the percentage of the labor force that is out of work shrinks as well, even when there are fewer jobs available. So, a lower unemployment rate in this case doesn't mean there's been any improvement in the job market at all. Fremont County has seen this versions several times in recent years.
Then there is the third view — the one when something that looks bad actually is good. This can occur when the unemployment rate goes up, but for what could be called the right reasons.
In this scenario, there are more people out of work by percentage, but it happens because the work force actually has grown in response to increased demand in the market place for workers.
For example, if it becomes known that there are 100 new jobs to fill because of an improved economy, 150 people might apply for those jobs. They don't all get them, so, their numbers are applied against the larger labor pool, and the result is a higher unemployment rate even though there actually are more jobs and more people working.
And that third model, apparently, is what Fremont County is experiencing -- or was, in November, which is the newest reliable report available from the state of Wyoming. The numbers show the right combination: more people working, fewer people out of work, and more people looking.
It does raise some questions. Why are people back on the hunt for jobs even if they aren't always finding them?
Have more potential workers relocated to Fremont County in response to new job opportunities?
Have workers who had become discouraged started looking for work again? Based on what source of encouragement?
Exactly what true, specific developments in the job market are responsible for the combination of larger labor force and larger employment numbers is not entirely obvious.
There are lots of possibilities. The ones we listed here are just a couple. There could be more.
As a new year starts, it's nice to think that one of them is optimism. We all could use more of that.
