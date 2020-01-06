Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
It's a perfect time to give to charity
From the Dec. 18 Cody Enterprise
'Tis the season to be charitable.
There are a great many local nonprofit organizations in Park County that need your financial support and we strongly encourage you to seek them out and write a check.
Of the worldwide charitable organizations in operation, one of our top recommendations is the Salvation Army.
Not only is the Salvation Army one of the first and most effective organizations to respond to natural and man-made disasters around the globe, but the organization plays a vital role in local communities across the U.S.
In addition to disaster relief and local relief to families in need, the Salvation Army offers help in the areas of addiction dependency, family tracing, hospitals and clinics in the most needy areas, human trafficking, LGBTQ communities, homeless persons, international development and social work.
The Salvation Army offers help to those in need no matter their beliefs or their social status as long as there are funds available.
Started by William and Catherine Booth in England in 1829, the Salvation Army now operates in more than 130 countries.
The Salvation Army is also very prudent with donations. The average nonprofit charitable organization spends 25 percent of every donated dollar on administration and fundraising. The group only spends 18 percent on administration.
In Park County, the most visible presence of the Salvation Army is at Christmastime with bell ringers and red kettles in front of several retail locations.
We encourage you to be as generous as you are able in dropping some money in the red kettles.
To learn more about the Salvation Army, or to donate online, go to salvationarmyusa.org.
So please don't neglect our local non-profit organizations. They need your support.
But if your "heart has grown three sizes" this Christmas, help support the Salvation Army and our local charities.
