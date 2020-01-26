Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Casper police wise to recruit locally
From the Jan. 19 Casper Star Tribune
Police are more effective when there is a strong connection between officers and the communities they serve. Officers who feel a personal stake in the place where they work will, more often than not, do a better job. And mutual trust and respect makes it easier for them to look after the safety and well-being of their neighbors.
It's for those reasons that the Casper Police Department should be commended for reaching out to the community to fill its ranks. The agency recently held a job fair in Casper to recruit locals to the force. We think that's a smart approach to addressing staffing shortages that have affected the department in recent years.
To be clear, there are great police officers in Casper who hail from outside Wyoming. Being born here isn't a prerequisite for a successful law enforcement career. But there are benefits to bringing more locals into the fold.
For one, local knowledge has its benefits. A person with a long history in Wyoming may have richer understanding of the culture and community here. That understanding could help forge deeper connections with the residents an officer serves. Those connections may make it easier for officers to address a problem, solve a crime or simply grow the bond between the citizenry and the department.
Recruiting locally also addresses a vexing problem that extends well beyond the Casper Police Department: retaining young Wyomingites. We all know how difficult it can be to keep young people from leaving our state for better economic opportunities in bigger cities. Often times, those young people don't want to leave: they feel a strong pull to the uniquely Western life of Wyoming. But if there aren't jobs, they will go elsewhere.
Hiring local keeps those people in Casper. And an officer who is from Wyoming is more likely to make a career here, rather than moving on after a few years. That, in turn, has its own benefit in the form of a force that's more experienced, rather than one that has to constantly fill the ranks with new blood.
The department has wisely taken other steps to keep officers from leaving for economic reasons. Chief Keith McPheeters made changes to the department's structure so that its pay scale no longer maxes out after only five years. That upward mobility creates a stronger incentive for officers to stay and build a career here.
The ranks of the Casper Police Department are filled with great officers who were both born here and who moved from far away to take the job. Those who came from elsewhere should be commended for coming to our community and choosing to care for its well-being. But there is surely a benefit from encouraging more locals to protect and serve Casper. The department should be lauded for making the effort.
