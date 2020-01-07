Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Halt heli tours over Jackson Hole
From the Dec. 18 Jackson Hole News and Guide
Jackson Hole has few routes to prevent scenic helicopter tours from taking off in Grand Teton National Park.
One option: The Federal Aviation Administration could say "No." But the FAA has a narrow mission, which is to promote aviation, and it has already approved this latest plan. The FAA does not have to consider wilderness values or community character. The FAA does have to consider safety, though.
Grand Teton National Park has already said no thank you. But the FAA's authority overrides the park, National Elk Refuge, national forest, county and town.
Another option: Hoback resident and helicopter pilot Tony Chambers could withdraw his application to the Jackson Hole Airport Board. Jackson Hole residents, including a former national park superintendent and retired climbing rangers, packed the library auditorium Monday to ask Chambers to respect the community's wishes.
Helicopter tours fly in the face of the tourism we strive to offer. Grand Teton National Park has gone to great lengths to create exhibits and experiences that allow visitors to engage all of their senses, including listening to the birds, brooks, wildlife, waterfalls and wind in the trees.
We applaud this entrepreneur's efforts to listen to the community, but what the community has to say will be hard to hear. An impromptu show of hands at the Monday meeting demonstrated overwhelming opposition to showing tourists the Tetons via chopper.
We've been down this path before when the community mounted a united "Heli No" campaign in the early 2000s in response to Vortex Aviation Services proposal to offer similar tours. At the time Wyoming's U.S. senators — Republicans Craig Thomas and Mike Enzi — backed a Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance request to the FAA to study safety concerns surrounding heli tours over Jackson Hole.
Let's continue to protect what little natural quiet can be found on our surrounding public lands, including wilderness areas specially set aside with the aspiration of remaining untrammeled by man.
Restraint doesn't come easy. But business aspirations like this best respect our community's wishes and character by grounding plans before takeoff.
