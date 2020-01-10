Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Sixth-penny sales tax renewal should be on November ballot
From the Jan. 5 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
High on the "to do" lists of elected leaders throughout Laramie County this year should be renewal of the sixth-penny sales tax. That's because the nearly $92 million authorized in May 2017 will likely be collected by late this year or early next.
In fact, failure to have proposals ready for this fall's general election ballot would be a major mistake.
There are several reasons why, including the obvious fact that doing so would eliminate the added cost of a special election in 2021, and voter participation will be much higher in this fall's presidential election than it would be then. Plus, Laramie County residents are used to paying 6% sales tax on most items, so why waste time with a gap between when the current tax expires and a new one begins?
Assuming county commissioners, and city and town council members agree, they should begin talking right away about their top funding priorities and the structure of this year's ballot measures. Because there were several lessons to be learned from the previous sixth-penny election.
Chief among them was the need to make sure the estimated costs of projects on the ballot are as accurate as possible. This has mostly been a problem for the city of Cheyenne. For example, officials failed to get an appraisal of land they hoped to buy for a future park on the east side of town. Although voters narrowly supported paying up to $3 million for the land, the purchase still hasn't been completed because the landowner wants much more for the property than the city has been willing to pay.
Also, costs have been higher than expected for the city's new Municipal Court facility and the Christensen Road overpass, both 2017 sixth-penny projects. While the former is being built downtown in place of the blighted and vacant former Carey Building, substantial work still hasn't begun on the latter.
By contrast, work has either been completed or is nearly done on expansion of the Laramie County jail and Laramie County District Court and construction of the new Event Center at Archer. That's because unlike the city of Cheyenne, Laramie County officials have solid projects ready to go out to bid as soon as voters approve them. Then they borrow money to get started right away, taking advantage of lower construction costs while the tax is being collected.
The second lesson is that how projects are grouped on the ballot matters a great deal. Although seven of the nine propositions passed three years ago, the two that didn't each contained a large-scale recreation facility for Cheyenne.
We realize public officials disagree on the best way to organize projects in order to gain the necessary support from voters. Some rural community leaders want to see their needs grouped with something for Cheyenne in the hope that city voters will support these projects. Others disagree, saying their projects should stand alone.
Although we can see it both ways, we believe most well-informed voters view cobbling them together as a form of ballot manipulation. In fact, many we talked with after the 2017 special election said just that.
Why should a sewer line for Burns and a town cemetery upgrade in Pine Bluffs fail because the majority of voters don't want to spend $6.75 million for a multipurpose indoor turf facility or $7.05 million for a new indoor gymnasium facility? And by intermingling these projects, how can anyone tell whether voters were opposed to the recreation facilities or the ballot structure itself?
This is why the majority of WTE Editorial Board members feel it would be better to group projects by type and/or community, rather than intermingling them. Or, at the very least, make sure any large-scale project over a certain dollar amount stands alone on the ballot.
The third lesson is that elected officials need to do a better job of proactively telling voters why the projects are needed. For example, several fire stations in Cheyenne and surrounding areas desperately need to be upgraded. Yet by linking this funding to the indoor gymnasium facility and failing to properly educate voters, Proposition 7 failed by 219 votes out of 14,141 cast.
Of course, part of the blame for this situation rests with the way city and county leaders prepared and negotiated prior to the 2017 special election. It also didn't help that a new Cheyenne mayor and newly elected councilman stepped in at the last minute to object to what had been done up to that point.
Which brings us back to the need to get the conversation going now, rather than waiting and rushing things through at the last minute. Only by conducting a thorough, transparent process will voters be able to see what's needed vs. what's wanted and why officials believe the "wants" deserve a "yes" vote, too.
