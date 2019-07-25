Here are some editorials from newspapers around the state:
Nothing's stronger than a miner's heart
From the July 21 Gillette News Record
When nearly 500 coal mine workers were laid off in the spring of 2016, it was the final straw that nearly broke the economic back of the Campbell County community. Having come in the middle of a downturn in the oil industry, thousands of local men and women were out of work, vacancy rates took off and sales tax revenues plummeted as people became more aware of every nickel and penny.
In response, we adopted the slogan "Gillette Strong," as much a message to ourselves as to the outside world that this hard-working, blue-collar corner of Wyoming has a spirit stronger than any adversity.
That's why we weren't surprised that it only took minutes for the "Gillette Strong" logo to be posted around town and on social media after about 600 Blackjewel LLC workers at the Belle Ayr and Eagle Butte mines were suddenly locked out of their jobs July 1.
Nearly three weeks later, we've learned something else about the people here: There's nothing stronger than a Gillette miner's heart.
Those hundreds of Blackjewel workers didn't let the shellshock freeze them for long. In less than a day, a Facebook group called "Blackjewel Employees Stand Together" was created by local workers. It's become a vital place for them and their 1,100 brothers and sisters locked out of Blackjewel's eastern operations to share information, potential new job opportunities and help each other through what can be a confusing mess of filing for unemployment, health insurance and all the other details that have to be taken care of right away.
Even more impressive is how empathetic our Wyoming neighbors have been for their counterparts in Kentucky, Virginia and West Virginia. Those workers have missed one more paycheck than those in Campbell County and their last paychecks issued June 28 bounced. That means for many, they deposited their checks and paid bills, only to have their banks pull the money back out of their accounts when the company couldn't cover them.
Left with negative balances and insufficient funds fees for the bills they tried to pay, Blackjewel put those people out of work in just about the worst way possible. It would've been better to just stiff them on that last paycheck and not wreak havoc on their bank accounts on their way out the door.
Recognizing those 1,100 Blackjewel workers are likely hurting worse and in an immediate emergency, our own locked out miners organized collections, fundraising events and food drives to help those back east.
A few days after the lockout in a local sandwich shop, an employee was overheard talking with a friend. They were both young, probably early 20s. The employee was going on and on about how "unfair" her boss was and how she "shouldn't have to put up with this (crap)." After about two minutes of this — it was loud enough to not be able to ignore — she finally revealed the terrible injustice done to her.
She was (GASP!) scheduled to work on her brother's birthday!
The first thought we had was that just days earlier, nearly 600 of her neighbors had lost their jobs without warning and she thinks having to work on a family member's birthday is out of line.
Guess we all can't be "Gillette Strong."
The 'no' mindset
From the July 14 Riverton Ranger
In Fremont County, our assessed valuation -- the tax base, in other words -- is about $300 million less than it was 10 years ago, as much as one-third below its peak. Add the factors of inflation over a decade to the situation, and the impact of the diminished valuation is even greater.
That is the shrunken fiscal foundation upon which our county government had to build its budget this year.
Check the budgeting situations of municipal governments in our county as well. In Riverton, the new fiscal year budget just approved is about $3.5 million less than it was the previous year, or about 12 percent percent smaller. It's all the city can afford. Other municipalities in Fremont County and Wyoming are paddling similar boats.
Such circumstances lead to difficult decisions, guaranteed to be disappointing, distressing, even infuriating in some cases.
Ask yourselves what you would do if a similar economic calamity affected your household finances. What if your wage went from $15 an hour to $12.50? What if your salary went from $35,000 a year to $29,000? Not necessarily the end of the world, but a big hit that can ruin plans and strip away a lot of security.
For many of us, that doesn't take much speculation. It is happened to thousands of families in Fremont County alone.
What it means, of course, is that things you used to spend money on, things that you would like to spend money on, things that you assumed you would be able to spend money on, become impractical, even impossible.
That's exactly what is happening with Fremont County government, among others. Many entities that requested county funding simply had to be turned down.
Individual budget decisions and overall budget priorities can be debated, of course, but it's hard to argue with the numbers showing there simply isn't as much money to go around as there used to be.
As Fremont County Commissioner Mike Jones, working on his first county budget as a commissioner, noted during a budget hearing recently, "Not to be hard-hearted, but we can't do everything."
Fine. Understood. But there is another comparison between public and personal finances that might apply to Fremont County as well. In private households, when fiscal circumstances do recover, most people return to previous levels of spending. They go out to dinner again, they think about a new car again, or taking a trip somewhere, things that had proved impossible during the downturn but that they would like to restore when they are able.
Often, however, it proves difficult to get governments to look at it the same way. For years, during prosperous times, Fremont County government was receptive to funding requests from "third party" entities. They aren't part of county government, but they had been able to approach the commissioners for assistance with programs and activities that were beneficial to county government. These were things that the outside enterprises were doing so that the county did not have to do them.
In recent years, given the big downturn in tax base, the commissioners have had no choice but to say "no" to many of these requests. The vital question now is whether the commission will become receptive again when the economy improves.
Most of the current five-member commission never served in county government during the boom times. There probably isn't much first-hand recollection of the days when the county looked favorably on these outside funding requests.
Sometimes prosperity isn't as easy to manage as one might think. Not having the money to spend can remove a lot of indecision. It makes saying "no" a much simpler matter. And that "no" mind set can be habit-forming, even when the financial basis for it has disappeared.
There's good reason to believe that our county's economy will recover. When it does, when that tax base grows again, when the county has more money at its disposal, then our budget makers will be challenged to think more expansively about spending -- and it's a challenge they ought to be prepared to meet.
