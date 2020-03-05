Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Risk taking pays off with WYO Winter Rodeo
From the Feb. 14 Sheridan Press
If you listen to any podcast, read any book or watch any presenter talk about leadership, he or she likely will talk about risk taking. Great leaders often take risks others wouldn’t dare. They take the first leap of faith, believing that they may succeed where others have failed.
As the second WYO Winter Rodeo approaches, recognition must be given to those behind the idea. Planning a major event with the aim of generating tourism dollars for the community in February, in Wyoming and for an outdoor activity, seems a little crazy. So many things could go wrong. But, as we’ve seen, so many things may also go right.
When the organizers behind the WYO Winter Rodeo first pitched the idea, some local business owners and city officials scoffed.
They questioned the closure of one of Sheridan’s major thoroughfares and the impact such a closure would have on bottom lines.
They challenged the cost and discussed all the ways things could go haywire. But, some business owners and organizations went all in, partnering to tackle the challenge. They put into action what so many have only put into words — the need for economic diversification and new ideas.
In year one, the event brought more than 6,000 people to Sheridan’s downtown and generated an economic impact of at least $500,000. It became the largest event ever on the Skijoring America circuit. All this, during what is traditionally Sheridan’s slowest time of year.
While many have tried to duplicate the success of events like the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, few — if any — have succeeded, especially during the cold winter months when road closures could easily hinder attendance.
Too often, cities as rich in tradition and culture as Sheridan struggle with change.
But change in the form of new ideas will be what continues to make the community thrive, just as the phrase “this is how we’ve always done it” would surely be its demise.
So, “here’s to the crazy ones, the misfits, the rebels, the troublemakers, the round pegs in the square holes, the ones who see things differently.” Thank you for challenging the status quo, for pushing boundaries and encouraging others to do the same.
