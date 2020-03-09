Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Is state's massive land purchase really a good idea?
From the March 1 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Have they all lost their minds? Whose harebrained idea was this anyway? Are there some strange fumes floating around the newly renovated state Capitol?
These and other unflattering questions have been voiced by residents across Wyoming since top elected officials gathered for a press conference Feb. 17. At that time, they announced they are considering what one lawmaker has called the largest land purchase since the U.S. bought Alaska from Russia in 1867.
Gov. Mark Gordon, State Treasurer Curt Meier, State Auditor Kristi Racines and top legislative leaders announced they are considering using some of the state's savings to buy 1 million acres of land and 4 million acres of mineral rights from Occidental Petroleum Corporation. The land is situated along the southern tier of the state, following the Union Pacific rail line, with some spilling over into Colorado and Utah. It has been in private hands since the federal government gave it to UP in 1862 as an incentive for building the railroad.
During their press conference, state leaders pitched the deal as an investment in Wyoming, rather than Wall Street, and used superlatives like "historic," "game changer" and "maybe a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
All of those things may be true. But we can't help but be skeptical – and concerned.
After all, these are the same "leaders" who have squandered the past year (and much more), failing to seriously address the budget realities of a state experiencing a massive decline in revenue from its core industries, led by a major downturn in coal prices and consumer demand. Now here they come to tell Wyoming residents that rather than addressing the underlying problems the state faces, they want to use a large portion of the state's security blanket on something that may or may not be a good investment.
Mind you, they're not ready to say exactly how much of the state's savings they'll need for this purchase, for fear of increasing the potential price tag. But it seems clear we're talking close to or more than a billion dollars.
That's like a child with a dollar burning a hole in his pocket putting a $20 toy in his mom's shopping cart, handing her the crumpled bill and giving her a sad face, hoping she'll pay the difference. The strong mom hands the bill back to her child, puts the toy back on the shelf and says, "Now son, if you really want this, you'll need to do some more chores and save your money." We hate to treat our elected leaders like children, but ...
Many in the halls of the state Capitol predict the Legislative Stabilization Reserve Account – known by most people as the "rainy-day" fund – will drop from its current level of $1.6 billion to $632 million by 2024 simply by using it to cover K-12 education spending and other needs. And the other two funds that could be used – the Permanent Wyoming Mineral Trust Fund and the Common School Account within the Permanent Land Fund – are equally important to paying for state government. Why do these leaders think spending this money makes sense at this time?
The one reassuring part of all of this is that Gov. Mark Gordon has a solid résumé and track record of strong fiscal management. In a follow-up interview with WyoFile.com's Andrew Graham, the former state treasurer and member of the Federal Reserve of Kansas City board promised he will make sure the deal is a "net positive for the state" before moving forward
We're certainly glad to hear that. And we see the potential benefits this deal could bring in terms of managing wildlife populations and migration corridors, as well as access for sportsmen and women. There also may be financial benefits to be reaped through mineral extraction, leases for livestock grazing or even resale of some of the land to other interested parties. But would this income even come close to matching the rates of return the state's investment managers have been able to achieve recently? We have our doubts.
At least at this point, the concerns and questions far outweigh the benefits. The main one, of course, is whether it's wise to tie up so much cash in real estate.
Others include
-- Why is Occidental in such a hurry to shed all of this land at once? Is it because it incurred so much debt by buying Anadarko, and its shareholders are pressuring company leaders to fix the bottom line? If so, that's hardly Wyoming's problem to solve with public dollars.
-- Is it possible to commit to buying the land, but pay for it over 10 years? 20? More?
-- Would Occidental consider a lease-back arrangement on some or all of the land that would benefit the state?
At this point, of course, it's premature to do anything but speculate. But we strongly encourage our state leaders to thoroughly vet this purchase and consider all potential negative impacts of going forward. They also need to be transparent with the public about the pros and cons, and try to engage as many people as possible in a healthy discussion before a decision is finalized.
Who knows, maybe if they want this to happen badly enough, they'll finally sit down and have some serious discussions about finding new ways to generate revenue. If not, they should leave the money in their pocket and get to work on the chores that really need to get done.
