Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
We can all play a role in preventing domestic violence
From the Feb. 23 Casper Star-Tribune
Just over a week ago, we learned that two members of our community died in what police termed a "domestic homicide."
At a press conference a few days after that announcement, police said they were investigating the deaths as a potential murder-suicide. Although authorities have so far released few details, they made clear that they suspect domestic violence played a role.
Both Casper Police Chief Keith McPheeters and City Manager Carter Napier discussed the prevalence of domestic violence in our community. They talked about the training that officers undergo to intervene in situations where domestic violence may be occurring. And they stressed the need for all of us to speak up about cases of potential domestic violence in our community.
Many of us have been affected directly by domestic violence or know someone else who has. But we sometimes hesitate to get involved. Perhaps we don't know how to help. Perhaps we doubt what we're seeing or worry that we might be overreacting. Talking about domestic violence can be difficult. But it's a conversation that still must happen.
There is help to break the cycle of violence. There are resources available for both victims and perpetrators. There are people in our communities who devote their lives to addressing domestic violence. But connecting those resources to the people who need it is critical, and we can all play a part.
To intervene, we must educate ourselves about the signs of domestic violence. Physical violence is an obvious sign, but there are other clues. Perpetrators often:
-- insult, embarrass or threaten their partners;
-- isolate their partners from friends and family;
-- attempt to control their partners' communications or finances;
-- destroy their partners' property
-- threaten to kill their partners or themselves.
If you know that domestic violence is occurring, or are a victim yourself, please reach out for help. Here are a few places that can help:
-- the Self Help Center, a Casper-based organization that helps victims (307-235-2814);
-- the National Domestic Violence Hotline (1-800-799-7233);
-- local law enforcement;
-- www.wyomingdvsa.org/programs offers a list of domestic violence resources in your community;
-- call 911 if you are in immediate danger.
Like other scourges, when it comes to domestic violence, we often feel a sense of helplessness. It can feel discouraging, like a problem that can't be solved. But there is help. There are answers. And there can be solutions. It's incumbent on all of us to speak up and speak out.
