Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Nonprofit "resource campus" is a good first step
From the Feb. 16 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Last year, after a state-funded consultant issued his report about homelessness in Wyoming, we recommended that Cheyenne find a way to bring resources together into a single location – or at least make them easier to access.
Six months later, it appears that is starting to happen. Earlier this month, Family Promise, My Front Door and Laramie County Community Partnership announced they hope to move into the location that Habitat for Humanity of Laramie County will vacate as soon as it moves to its new home.
For those not familiar with these three organizations, here’s a quick primer:
Family Promise provides temporary shelter to homeless families in local churches, as well as a day center at its main office in the basement of Grace United Methodist Church. Its three key areas of focus – prevention, shelter and stabilization – also help families with rental assistance, career development, and personal finance and budgeting training.
Once families are on a stronger footing, My Front Door (formerly the Wyoming Family Home Ownership Program) helps them get into an affordable home in the community. It does that in three phases: classes in managing finances and home buying, savings to ensure they go into homeownership on a solid financial footing, and ongoing support for five years after the home purchase is finalized.
Finally, Laramie County Community Partnership is a coalition of more than 65 local agencies “dedicated to sharing resources, strengthening capacity, and collaboratively serving the vulnerable residents of Laramie County.” According to its website, it aims to address a wide range of issues, from housing to health to transportation.
The fact these three organizations are hoping to create a “resource campus” at 1721 Ames Ave. (or another location, if that one doesn’t come through for some reason) is a good move for several reasons. First and foremost is the increased communication and collaboration it is sure to foster. It should help all three better serve those in need, as well as help make sure people don’t fall through the cracks.
The location is good because it’s only a few blocks from the COMEA House and Resource Center, which provides housing, meals and other help to homeless people in our community. But the amount of space at COMEA for homeless families is limited, so Family Promise of Cheyenne Director Lori Kempter said the new location also would serve as an emergency shelter for youth and families.
Along with more communication and collaboration will likely come new ideas that lead to even better services in the future. And it could be a proving ground that shows other nonprofits – whether addressing these issues or others – that breaking out of silos and working together eliminates duplication of effort and strengthens everyone. And Ms. Kempter said the new location would host representatives from time to time from other agencies that serve the same clientele.
But though this move is a great start, it won’t solve every issue related to homelessness in Cheyenne and the surrounding area. There’s much more to be done, including city leaders stepping up to offer improved public transportation.
A consistent complaint we hear about the Cheyenne Transit Program is that it only operates from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. This means shift workers at Cheyenne’s 24/7 operations must rely on friends or co-workers for rides, if they’re available. And with no bus service on Sunday, work and shopping options are severely limited.
Another issue is the lack of bus service to the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s driver’s license office on the east side of Interstate 25, north of College Drive. If people need a valid driver’s license or state-issued ID to apply for jobs and access to government services, yet can’t get to the place that issues those documents, that’s a problem.
Then there’s the issue of scarce affordable housing in Cheyenne. Ask anyone struggling to make ends meet while working one or more minimum wage jobs how difficult it is to find an apartment that fits their limited budget. Although more are being built all over the capital city, many of them are priced too high for low-income residents to afford.
In fact, we believe this is one of the major issues that keeps people from gaining a solid foothold in the local economy. And it’s one of the five major priority areas identified in the 2019 Laramie County Community Health Needs Assessment, prepared by Laramie County Community Partnership, in conjunction with Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Data in that report showed that in the previous five years, median household rent in Laramie County had risen from $760 a month to $902. And the number of households spending more than 30% of their income on housing was up by 10% over the same time period.
Yes, it’s true that the report contained some good news: The median household income in Laramie County was $62,879, higher than the national level. But on the same page, it was revealed that one in 10 county residents was living below the federal poverty level.
The new “resource campus” aims to help people, regardless of where they fall on the housing continuum – from homelessness to seeking affordable housing to preparing for homeownership. But they won’t be able to help everyone.
There are so many other factors we could discuss – and many we will in the coming months. But for now, we applaud these three nonprofits for coming together to help provide a brighter future for as many people as they can.
The question for the rest of us is what we’ll do to support them.
