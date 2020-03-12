Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Groups addressing child homelessness deserve our thanks
From the March 1 Casper Star-Tribune
A person living in Casper might be surprised to learn that there are many homeless children here. After all, our homeless population keeps mostly out of sight – at least to the majority of us. Instead of living on the streets, people without homes in Casper might sleep at a shelter or on a friend's couch. They might live in a car that's tucked away in a spot most never see.
And yet, child homelessness is indeed an issue in the Oil City. In fact, the population of children without a permanent home has grown. The Natrona County School District's homeless student liaison has been doing her job for 21 years. When she began, she had 19 kids. Now, she works with 182 homeless students.
These students face unique challenges. Navigating childhood and adolescence can be difficult enough without having to wonder where to sleep or bathe or simply find a quiet place to study. Thankfully, there are groups within our community that are working to provide stable housing for these children. These organizations deserve our gratitude – and recognition for their efforts.
Recently, Highland Park Community Church and the Cheyenne-based Unaccompanied Students Initiative opened a shelter for homeless teens at the Lifesteps Campus. This is a collaboration using a variety of resources including nonprofit and public assets. The facility will provide housing for up to 10 teenagers. At the same time, a pair of women, Miamie Sleep and Chastidy Greenwood-Fox, worked together to create Mimi's House, a place for homeless girls. That shelter now houses two girls, but could eventually provide housing for up to eight.
In both instances, caring people in our community recognized the need for places to shelter homeless teenagers. And in both cases, they took it upon themselves to address the problem.
For the teens, the decision to open these shelters will mean a better chance at success. They'll be able to go through the experiences and challenges of teenage life – academics, relationships, jobs – without having to also worry about where they'll be sleeping that night. That doesn't mean their life will now be without worry, but the housing will certainly be a weight lifted from their shoulders.
For the rest of us, the establishment of these two shelters should serve as a reminder that the first step to overcoming any challenge is to face it head-on. The problem of homelessness can feel insurmountable at times. But rather than look away, these groups chose to make a difference. We should all be grateful for their efforts and remember them the next time we need to address other difficulties in our community.
