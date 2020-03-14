Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Great futures start here
From the Feb. 26 Buffalo Bulletin
On Monday, the late Peggy Drury was once again honored as the Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorns took a giant step toward realizing a dream they have chased for nearly two decades: The club broke ground on a new home that they own. When the club relocates to 189 North Cedar Street this summer, it will mark the first time that they have been in a space that they can truly call their own – a space designed to meet the club's current and future needs for programming.
Peggy was recognized for not only her legacy gift that, in large part, made this dream possible but also her gift of time – both at the club serving kids' needs and serving as board member for many years. The club also recognized a small handful of local philanthropists and volunteers for being the driving force for the club since its early days including longtime board member Willis Swenson and the club's first executive director, Toni Cervenka. The Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorns was Cervenka's brainchild, and according to founding board member Jack Tarter, would not exist at all without her tremendous efforts.
In recent years, the club has experienced phenomenal membership growth, which necessitated that the club secure a new location. Since 2017, the average daily attendance at the club has nearly tripled. The club serves an average of 44 kids per day after school, bumping up against the maximum number of students the club can accommodate due to fire code. During the summer, up to 70 kids per day walk through the front doors of the Boys & Girls Club of the Bighorns, secure in the knowledge that they will have a safe place to learn and play, healthy lunches and snacks to eat, and the guidance of adults who care about their physical health and emotional wellbeing.
It's hard to put a dollar figure on the impact that an environment built on mutual respect, trust and shared responsibility can have on a developing child. But some generous local donors have done just that.
When the club announced in 2018 that it had purchased the building, the $1.2 million needed to renovate the building seemed like a lofty goal. But by November 2019, when the club officially kicked off its capital construction campaign, the club had already secured $805,000 through community fundraising. In three short months, the club raised an additional $120,000.
With the remodeling funds in hand, the club continues to fundraise to create an operations reserve account and an endowment to secure the long-term success of this vital organization.
It just goes to show how generous the people of Johnson County are when it comes to worthy causes. The club still has a way to go, but we are confident with all of our help, they will raise the additional funds to help our kids grow great futures.
