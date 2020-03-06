Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Cuts more important than revenue
From the Feb. 26 Cody Enterprise
In an effort to increase revenue and lessen the impact of a $1.9 million deficit, the Park County Commissioners voted to place a $5 minimum fee on all services at the landfill.
The fee will begin being charged next week and is expected to generate $38,000 in additional revenue.
We are not opposed to the implementation of the fee if the additional $5 is needed to cover expenses at the landfill. And the $5 is certainly not a deterrent to residents needing to use the landfill.
However if the increase is simply a way to increase revenues and reduce the deficit, we question the decision.
We realize not all government services can fund themselves and some departments need to generate income to sustain other departments. Overall it is a balanced budget that is imperative.
In our opinion, Park County's commissioners should make reducing costs a higher priority than increasing revenue.
The commissioners recently explored the option of contracting for janitorial services rather than having custodians on staff.
We feel more steps like that need to be taken.
In times of budget deficits, governments need to reduce services and the citizens who pay taxes need to expect and live with diminished services.
It is a hard fact of life.
Raising fees on a few services cannot cover the current budget gap.
Reducing expenditures is going to have to bear the brunt.
And those of us living in Park County are going to have to accept the reality of reduced services.
