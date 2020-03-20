Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Wage increase right move
From the March 4 Buffalo Bulletin
More than 65 Johnson County Healthcare Center employees are set to receive a healthy pay boost in April, and that's good news for local families, the healthcare center's bottom line and our community.
Last week, the hospital board approved a $3 per hour pay increase for certified nursing assistants and employees in the housekeeping, laundry and dietary departments. Base pay for CNAs will increase by 24% to $15.50 an hour – a substantial increase that is intended to improve the healthcare center's ability to recruit and retain employees.
The move also means that nearly $400,000 will be added to the county's total annual wages. From 2018 to 2019, total annual wages increased by just 0.7%. The healthcare center pay raise alone will boost annual wages by 1.35%.
Total county wages matter because it's an indicator of disposable personal income – a key economic indicator used to gauge the overall state of the economy. Increased wages in the community means more money is circulating, which is a good thing.
Hospital CEO Sean McCallister says the pay increases will cost the center roughly $393,000, but that he's found a way to make up 75% of the cost.
JCHC will likely make up the additional 25% by reducing turnover. According to Forbes, replacing and training entry-level employees costs 30% to 50% of their annual salary. That means every time an employee leaves the dietary services department, for example, and must be replaced, it costs the healthcare upwards of $6,300 to recruit and train a new employee. Retaining employees could easily improve JCHC's financial situation by preventing costly turnover.
Both the hospital board and McCallister were optimistic that the pay raises would reduce costly turnover in the departments.
The move comes a year after the State of Wyoming approved the construction of a long-term care facility for veterans in Buffalo. That care center will also require CNAs and other support staff, and this pay raise will enable the healthcare center to be competitive with the salaries offered at the veterans facility.
