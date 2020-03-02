Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
A lot to love here
From the Feb. 12 Green River Star
What do residents love about Sweetwater County?
Is it the fact people living in the county can escape civilization with a simple half-hour drive. Public lands not owned and fenced off can be accessed and enjoyed easily. We can camp, hike, ride an ATV, and so much more on these public lands. A day, a weekend, or even much longer on public lands can be both easy to access and a enjoy. For many, its the perfect therapy and it’s something not many people across the United States can enjoy as readily as we can.
Is it the fact there are a lot of good-paying jobs in Sweetwater County? Minerals continue to be an economic driver, employing thousands. Regardless of the exact mineral involved, the associated industries and the supporting companies around those industries give people a great standard of living to enjoy life outside of their jobs.
Perhaps it’s the sense of community that can be found in the towns and cities throughout the county. Summertime in Sweetwater County brings events like Flaming Gorge Days and the Sweetwater County Fair. Those events highlight a community feeling not readily seen anywhere else. Last year, Flaming Gorge Days’ theme of saluting local veterans highlighted the contributions many residents made while serving in the armed forces. On that same theme, the annual Veterans’ Day program at Lincoln Middle School seeks to honor local veterans with a presentation and through signs naming veterans, their branch of service and which conflicts they served in.
Sweetwater County is a great place to live and there is a lot to like about the county we call home.
