Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Back to normal
From the Oct. 1 Sheridan Press
As quickly as it appeared, it disappeared.
The faux lines on Main Street, that is.
The first day back from a vacation out of town led me down an initial negative path on the Main Street reconfiguration test. On my normal route to work, I hop into the right lane southbound at the Coffeen Avenue and Main Street intersection to avoid cruising in the left lane. (In Colorado where I was raised, it's illegal and has stuck with me in every state I've resided.)
Of course, with the reconfiguration, that lane had turned into a right-turn-only. Because it was early morning and I had read so many negative Facebook comments about it before the city of Sheridan and Wyoming Department of Transportation had even rolled out the project, I was mad at the project and mad at myself for not knowing better.
Despite that initial negative reaction, I'm now a bit miffed that they had to change it back last weekend. Yes, when I commuted to work Monday morning, driving down Main Street was like putting on an old comfortable pair of pants. It's as if the reconfiguration test had never happened, except for the proof on the now-worn street lines from being covered up.
For the past two months, I've been cruising Main Street more in-tune to my surroundings than I ever was before. I tried to really take note of each reconfiguration change and the purpose for which they wanted to make the change — safety, downtown accessibility and proper spacing.
I'm happy to report that I thoroughly enjoyed the reconfiguration and honestly wish there was a way the government entities could have kept it that way indefinitely. It sounds like I'm not alone in that opinion, as respondents to surveys from the city indicated the majority loved the reconfiguration.
Go figure; you're not worried that someone who just parked, likely illegally (because legally you cannot be more than 18 inches from the curb) is going to forget there's traffic on Main and whip open their door, either to be slammed into your vehicle or taken off by your vehicle.
Instead, there's this amazing buffer lane — not a bike lane, which I wish could someday be integrated on Sheridan streets — that keeps everyone safe. It also serves as a great marker for how to properly and legally park on Main.
In addition, those No Left Turn lights were turned off completely — and turned on this week much to my dismay. Without a doubt, I'd forget the timing and have to travel a couple extra blocks to arrive at my intended destination.
Despite the change for a couple months, though, I'm eager and hoping council will vote to change it back soon. It's safer, doesn't gum up traffic any more than normal and truly makes commuting through downtown an enjoyable experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.