Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Abandoning the Kurds
From the Oct. 10 Riverton Ranger
Donald Trump raised eyebrows and hackles late Sunday when, perhaps to try to divert attention from the widening impeachment inquiry that is not making him look so good, he announced abruptly that U.S. troops immediately were to be removed from their years-long military operation in Syria.
We don't know if any of the hundreds of young Fremont County residents sent to the Middle East since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks in 2001 were deployed to this particular mission, which began under President Obama, but it's highly possible.
The goal was to defeat Islamic State, whose members are some of the meanest, heedless, best-funded and most fanatical military opponents in modern times.
Our allies in that fight were the regional ethic faction known as the Kurds, who live largely along the border between Turkey and Syria. They agreed to join the U.S. in fighting IS in exchange for military and diplomatic protection from Turkey, which never has like the Kurds and whose current president, Erdogan (pronounced Ur-doo-Wahn) despises them.
With the Kurds doing most of the fighting, the coalition made significant progress in wiping out the military threat from Islamic State, and more than 12,000 IS fighters were captured.
Trump says IS now has been defeated and that there's no longer any purpose to having our troops in Syria.
The problem is, the Kurds have been America's cooperative and courageous allies. Without us there to help them, they are at the mercy of Erodgan's Turkey.
Sure enough, with the U.S. out of the way, Turkey immediately has launched a military operation against the Kurds. Faced with having to defend themselves from the Turkish army, the Kurds likely won't have the resources to guard the IS prisoners. They probably will go free -- and regroup to start fighting again.
Trump is being lambasted for this move from all sides. He may be the only person on Earth with any knowledge of the region who claims that Islamic State is no longer a threat. If those 12,000 fighters get loose, which is supposed, the threat will instantly and ferociously magnify.
Even Republican supporters who have proved willing to say and do almost anything to defend Trump criticize this move. Just read the words of Lindsey Graham, a foreign-relations expert in the Senate who has been among Trump's most vocal defenders. He called this idea a disaster for the region, predicting it would lead to the immediate resurgence of IS and would embolden both Russia and Iran in the region.
He said every military authority in the U.S. and its allies told Trump not to do this.
After this, he asked, what ally ever will trust us again? Many other have echoed that worry.
Wyoming U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney, who has disagreed with Trump on military policy, called the move "a catastrophic mistake that puts our gains against ISIS at risk and threatens America's national security, Terrorists thousands of miles away can and will launch attacks against America, as the United States learned on September 11, 2001.
"Pulling out of northern Syria ignores that painful lesson," she continued.
"It represents an abandonment of our Kurdish allies despite their vital contributions to the fight against ISIS, emboldens Iran, and serves as an undeserved gift to the Erdogan regime, which has only continued its steady march toward Moscow."
Strong words, those -- and this is from someone who likes Trump.
The Democrats of course, who already have Trump in their crosshairs on impeachment, are practically jumping for political joy over this.
It's a complicated situation, as are most situations in that part of the world. The details are there for those who want to delve into the topic. But if there is support for this decision, it's hard to find.
Meanwhile, amid all the controversy over Trump's unexpected and roundly criticized announcement, this observation: He has made sudden and under-advised proclamations about military operations before -- including on Syria -- only to back off later, once he actually gets some advice from knowledgeable people and/or calms down after whatever got him fired up before he picked up the phone and started tweeting has passed.
The difference this time is that Erdogan already has begun blasting away at the Kurds. Even if Trump has one of his well-known changes of heart, putting this alliance back together probably will be impossible.
And if Islamic State hits its stride again, the whole world might well blame us. It won't be hard to see why.
