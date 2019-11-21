Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Too many fatalities
From the Oct. 27 Gillette News Record
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported last week that highway deaths are down for the first half of 2019.
We wish we could say that was the trend in Wyoming, where just the opposite is happening.
The same day that the national organization was touting its good news, Wyoming was marking 131 deaths on state roads and highways this year. That's 36 more than at this point last year, 18 more than in 2017 and 35 more than in 2016.
Those are more than just numbers. Those are human lives snuffed out because of carelessness.
There's a reason those in law enforcement prefer not to refer to driving incidents — the fender bender, the collisions, the rollovers — as "accidents." That attaches no blame. Usually, some lack of judgment accompanies even a small crash.
One of Jeremy Beck's jobs as sergeant with the Wyoming Highway Patrol is to stress safety, so one would expect him to talk about the necessity of wearing seat belts and the stupidity of driving drunk.
But there also is concern about distractions. It's too easy to look at the message on the phone, to find a new radio station, to fiddle with the huge screen on the dashboard that almost begs for attention. The next thing you know, you're drifting off the road. Then comes the overreact and jerking the car back on the road. The car rolls. If the driver is lucky, he's wearing a seat belt. If he's not, chances are that he's ejected, and Wyoming can note one more fatality.
On Wyoming's vast open roads, it's also too easy to become complacent. Other cars can be far and few between and can lull drivers into thinking that they don't need to pay attention, that they don't need to slow down when there's snow on the road, that they can make that phone call.
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has done its part, spending a lot of money on those electric, you-can't-ignore-them overhead signs that warn of the dangers. They frequently try to scare people out of their complacency by listing the ever-growing number of people who have died on Wyoming roads.
"It ultimately comes down to each individual to police themselves, that they're not driving distracted, that they're not driving too fast or above the speed limit, that they're wearing their seat belt," Beck said.
Nationally, fatalities declined 3.4% in the first six months of 2019 to the lowest level since 2015. That follows a trend that began in 2017.
But not in Wyoming.
Yet.
In about two months, the count will start back at zero, where we hope it remains for a long, long time.
To help ensure that, buckle up. Otherwise, it could be a bumpy ride.
