Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Scattered snow showers with snow becoming steadier and heavier late. High 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 16F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.