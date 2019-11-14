Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Support democracy: Read the paper
From the Oct. 9 Jackson Hole News and Guide
If you’re reading this, you’re participating in democracy by being an informed citizen. You hold in your hands — or have access to, on a screen — a week’s worth of work by reporters, photographers, editors and support staff.
Our constant goal is to provide an objective, fact-based, verifiable representation of what’s happening in our community.
News & Guide reporters sit through long hours of meetings so you don’t have to, then make dozens of telephone calls to follow up with sources and add context. They interview hundreds of people for each edition. In this edition they explain the 10 proposals on the specific purpose excise tax ballot. Photographers document the homecoming queen’s crowning, the football team’s win, the excavation of a Town Square time capsule and Melania Trump’s visit. Designers take raw data and create easily understood graphics. Editors guide the coverage. Copy editors work hard to catch and correct errors before they make it into print.
Those people provide news for the Jackson Hole News & Guide, the Jackson Hole Daily and the Hole Scroll news app.
If you read news in Jackson Hole, you may understand its value. The paper helps you decide what to do this weekend, informs your vote, makes you more interesting at cocktail parties and holds government officials accountable for their actions and spending.
But did you know that even people who don’t read newspapers will benefit from having one in their community? Studies have shown that when newspapers shrink, fewer people run for mayor and municipal revenue bonds cost more.
News articles have the power to spur legislative action, like Allie Gross and Emily Mieure’s Aug. 28 article detailing how Jillian Miller felt let down by the justice system. Lawmakers are discussing how to strengthen the state’s sexual battery statute so that it better serves victims.
Local newspapers offer a product that no one else can create, informing and entertaining readers in ways no one else can. This week the National Newspaper Association added more accolades to the News&Guide, declaring it the best weekly paper of its size in the country.
But without readers and advertisers, newspapers don’t survive. Jackson Hole has been blessed with a weekly newspaper in print since Jan. 28, 1909. With your support, community journalism can survive at least another century into the future.
