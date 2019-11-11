Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Keep sirens for the bad storms
From the Oct. 13 Gillette News Record
It wasn’t a summer for the faint of heart in Gillette. Before a storm with hurricane-force winds and small hail brought down numerous trees and limbs around the city, at least two substantial hailstorms did millions of dollars of damage to cars, homes and businesses.
Some neighborhoods looked like a tornado went through. Windows were knocked out, shingles were missing and siding looked as though someone with a BB gun took target practice at it. Cars were totaled.
Another storm had so much moisture that it caused minor flooding.
And in each of the cases, there wasn’t anything any of us could do about it.
In the aftermath, more than a few people took Campbell County to task for failing to set off the emergency sirens so that people knew a serious storm was threatening. It’s a question that county officials puzzled over. They talked about having another meeting to discuss all the ramifications about increasing the warnings.
Since the emergency sirens were installed around Gillette and Wright, they have been activated only for tornado warnings. People hear the sound and they’re supposed to take shelter immediately.
In other areas around the community, namely where people congregate for outdoor sporting activities or events, lightning monitors have since been added to warn those who are outdoors of approaching danger.
We advocate for sticking to the two alarms rather than warning people about other storms.
The tornado threat in Campbell County is very real. Tornadoes have killed people in the last 15 years here and destroyed the homes of dozens. While the damage from the hailstorms was notable, it also wasn’t unique. If sirens sounded for every time hail is possible from a storm passing through, we’d become immune to the sound of sirens going off.
It’s like Chicken Little. Each storm may not be a sky-is-falling incident. There were 88 severe storms in Campbell County this summer, according to David King, county emergency management coordinator. Eleven of those affected Gillette.
Residents also must accept some responsibility. It doesn’t take certifications in emergency management for people to look at dark clouds on the horizon and know that those clouds mean a severe storm. Weather alerts on everyone’s cellphones provide additional details.
If it is a severe storm with the threat of tornado, there is little that people can do to prevent damage to their homes. They only thing they can do is take shelter. That’s why there’s the warning.
If it’s a severe storm in which there doesn’t seem to be the threat of tornado, the only thing that people can do to prevent the type of damage Gillette experienced this past summer is to move vehicles inside — if they can. They can’t move a house, they can’t move their gardens or crops and they can’t do much about their outdoor recreational toys.
The sirens provide safety warnings for humans to take shelter. The damage inflicted by the summer storms are just Mother Nature’s idea of a bad joke.
Let’s keep the warnings for the truly life-threatening storms.
