Wyoming women: We need you to run for office
From the Nov. 3 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
As we continue to commemorate the 150th anniversary of women's suffrage in Wyoming, one message to women stands out above the rest: We need you.
We need you to vote. We need you to share your opinions on important issues. But, most of all, we need you to run for elected office.
The problem is, most women never hear that message. Not from their spouses, partners or other family members. Not from their close friends. Not from their co-workers.
Which begs the question: Why not? Why aren't we encouraging smart, engaged women with good ideas to run for school board, city council, county commission, the state legislature or Congress?
We think it's because a patriarchal society tends to be self-perpetuating. In other words, the men who currently hold elected office tend to encourage their male friends to run for seats in the halls of government as they open up.
That's likely why Wyoming ranks in the bottom five for the percentage of state legislators who are women. With just six women in the 30-member Senate and eight in the 60-member House of Representatives, only 15.6% of lawmakers in the Equality State are female. This is despite the fact women make up 48.9% of Wyoming's population.
According to this year's report from the Center for American Women and Politics, only Louisiana (15.3%), Tennessee (15.2%), West Virginia (14.2%) and Mississippi (13.8%) rank lower. But it's a problem nationwide, since only one state (Nevada at 52.4%) has a state legislature with more women than men (Colorado is second at 47%).
Nationwide, 28.9% of the 7,383 state legislators are women. And just 24% of the seats in Congress are held by women.
The result? Not much changes from year to year, and most of our major problems remain unsolved. We see it at both the state and federal levels – old, entrenched ideas, a lack of creative thinking, an unwillingness to have the tough conversations that could lead to substantive change.
The good news is that since 1971, the number of women serving in state legislatures has more than quintupled. But it's not happening fast enough.
Here in Wyoming, we can easily create a list of problems that women could help address, including:
Equal pay for equal work – Despite being the Equality State, Wyoming has the second-largest pay gap in the country (ahead of only Louisiana). And for those who think it's mostly caused by women not working in the energy industry, we have two words for you: You're wrong. Even within those industries, women make less than men, and it's true in a variety of other industry classifications, as well. (See http://doe.state.wy.us/lmi/WYWageGap2018/Update_2018.pdf for more details.)
Ensuring health care for all Wyomingites – Does anyone doubt a female-majority Legislature would have passed Medicaid expansion by now? Even if most of the women elected in Wyoming were Republicans, there's no way they'd let an estimated 20,000 to 30,000 of their neighbors go without health insurance.
Tougher penalties for domestic violence – Since women are the victims of most of this abuse, and the problem never seems to diminish much, we'd like to see women have the power to address this shameful behavior.
Better protection for sexual assault survivors – See the item above.
Prioritizing education funding and accountability – We're not old-fashioned enough to think mothers care more about their children's education than fathers. But the reality is they tend to be more connected to what happens in the classrooms across the state. Which means they have a valuable perspective that needs to be heard in the halls of the state Capitol.
Diversifying the state's economy – As with many of the above issues, it's past time for fresh ideas on how to break the boom-and-bust cycle of dependence on mineral industry revenue. Since more and more entrepreneurs in Wyoming are women, we'd love to hear their ideas.
Again, we're not saying men don't care about these issues. We're also not saying many of the men currently in Wyoming's Legislature haven't worked hard to address these concerns. We just think they could be addressed better with more women at the table.
Why? Because studies have shown that women tend to seek elected office because they're passionate about a particular issue (or more than one), usually centered around social change and having a positive impact on their communities. Most men, unfortunately, say they ran for office because it was something they "always wanted to do" or "a buddy encouraged me to give it a shot." As author Caitlin Moscatello put it in a recent Time magazine essay, "In many instances, men run for office to be something, while women run to do something."
Which brings us back to what we can do to turn these numbers around. First, we need to have more conversations with women we'd like to see run next year. We need to help them realize their passion can be turned into action, and even if they don't win, the very act of running brings attention to the issues they care about.
Then we need to do the tough work of helping them get elected – by writing a check, connecting them with people who know how to run a campaign and volunteering to help spread their message in all ways possible. This likely will mean giving up some weekends and weeknights for campaign work, but that's the only way this effort will be successful.
Here's hoping that exactly one year from today we're celebrating the victories of large numbers of women statewide and at all levels of government. Wouldn't that be a fitting way to cap the sesquicentennial of women's suffrage and truly celebrate Wyoming being the Equality State?
