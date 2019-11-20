Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Windy. Snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High 34F. Winds ENE at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy with gusty winds. Low 18F. Winds ENE at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.