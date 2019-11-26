Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Are rule changes working?
From the Oct. 23 Buffalo Bulletin
How many Wyoming high school athletes sustain concussions each year? What sport were they playing when they sustained a concussion? Was it in practice or a game setting?
Although more attention is being paid to the dangers of head injuries than ever before, the entity tasked with overseeing high school athletics has no idea when, where or how frequently Wyoming student-athletes are sustaining concussions.
In response to growing concern about student well-being and the long-term effects of traumatic brain injuries, commonly known as concussions, the Wyoming High School Activities Association has made several rules changes with regard to both football games and practice.
Yet without data, it's impossible to know whether the measures the association adopted are having the desired effect. Beyond that, such data could help identify risks as well as potential solutions.
For example, in football, it would be useful to know what position the player was playing when he sustained the concussion, whether the concussion was sustained in a game or practice and if the player had a history of concussions.
In its 2014 report "Recommendations and Guidelines for Minimizing Head Impact Exposure and Concussion Risk in Football" the National Federation of State High School Activities Association noted that it is precisely a lack of data that precluded the taskforce from recommending contact rules: "The task force acknowledges that there are insufficient data to specify with certainty a research-validated 'best practices' standard for contact limitations."
Rules are the foundation for safe play in sports and have the potential to discourage player behaviors that may increase the risk of injury. There is emerging evidence from national studies of football that the modification of rules to promote player safety contributes to a reduction in sports-related injuries, including concussions.
Although this evidence is promising, more data is needed to measure the effectiveness of rules, regulations and practice and playing standards across a variety of sports – not just football – for reducing the occurrence of concussions and other injuries.
In some states, athletic associations have already developed and implemented such data systems. The Michigan High School Athletic Association requires member schools to report details about every concussion and publishes comprehensive data annually. A similar sports governing body in Texas has created a database of student concussions. Public access is limited, but the institute does share data through periodic reports. Hawaii has tracked student concussion numbers statewide for more than a decade, but with limited public reporting.
Without data, the scope of traumatic brain injuries among Wyoming high school athletes is virtually unknown.
Between 2009 and 2015, all 50 states passed some sort of legislation on traumatic brain injuries. In Wyoming, all school districts are required to develop a concussion protocol, and students may not return to play until cleared by a medical professional.
Now the Wyoming High School Activities Association must begin to understand whether the rules changes they have enacted are having a positive effect on player safety and to identify other ways to increase player safety.
