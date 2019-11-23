Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
The death of the IS leader won't be celebrated widely, because few Americans knew who he was
From the Oct. 31 Riverton Ranger
By now everyone has heard that the man recognized in the past as the top commander of the violent extremist group Islamic state, known both as ISIS and simply IS in abbreviated form, was killed Saturday in a military raid carried out by special forces of the United States armed services.
Quick -- what what was his name?
We've written before about the psychological significance of having a recognizable villain when we are out to punish, conclude or simply change something. The Islamic State commander, despicable man that he was, hadn't, somehow, reached that status.
When Al-Qaida terrorism kingpin Osama bin Laden was killed by American troops in 2011, the news rang out across the nation with particular power -- because everyone knew his name.
He had become a giant figure in the national psyche. When his death was announced, spontaneous demonstrations of celebration broke out around that nation, but particularly in Washington, including signs celebrating -- by name -- the death of bin Laden
That wasn't the case with the IS leader. He did not become established in the American mind by name. He wasn't recognized widely as a singular villain known, feared and hated by all.
Some said he no longer was particularly relevant to IS, which had taken a beating in recent years. That could be why he hadn't achieved the twisted sort of celebrity bin Laden had.
John Wilkes Booth. Adolf Hitler. Lee Harvey Oswald. Saddam Hussein. Darth Vader. Hannibal Lecter. Osama bin Laden. Real or fictional, these are among the hated monickers burned into popular memory. These are villains we know by name, villains we despise and fear when they are alive, villains whose deaths we notice and, for the most part, celebrate.
No decent person will mourn the loss of the Islamic State boss. But his death won't be burned into memory, either, because the average American didn't know his name -- which, by the way, was Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
