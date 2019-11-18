Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
They're all good until they aren't
From the Oct. 20 Gillette News Record
When the Wyoming Legislature failed to act on a 2016 push to require county ad valorem taxes to be paid monthly, lawmakers crossed a line that separated the Cowboy State from simply being industry-friendly to being an energy flunkie.
That effort, House Bill 64, was introduced, spent two weeks unassigned to a committee and was eventually withdrawn as many legislators acceded to industry pressure to kill the bill. It was similar to 2014 when another proposed bill that would have required monthly production tax payments to counties never was introduced.
Now monthly ad valorem tax collection has become a priority for the Select Committee on Coal/Mineral Bankruptcies, which is charged with bringing a similar bill to the 2020 Legislature for a third time.
In the few short years since the last push, five large Powder River Basin coal producers have filed for bankruptcy, including Blackjewel LLC and Cloud Peak Energy, which are both nearing the end of their bankruptcies filed earlier this year. Between them, the companies left Campbell County in limbo over more than $70 million in production taxes owed. That's in addition to about $5 million in losses the county suffered in trying to collect more than $19 million in back taxes owed by Alpha Natural Resources during its 2015 bankruptcy.
Campbell County is in a unique financial position in Wyoming as being home to most of the state's coal production. Even during a prolonged downturn, the PRB sells about 300 million tons a year. But this is far from a Campbell County problem.
About 73% of those production taxes are passed through to pay for education throughout the state, making this a major financial loophole that needs to be closed and should be a slam-dunk for the Legislature. It's not a matter of being friendly to the energy industries that carry our economy, it's about being responsible and holding them accountable to pay what they owe in a timely manner.
Because state law allows ad valorem taxes to be paid 18 months after the fact without being considered in default, it allows energy producers — and coal in particular because of the scale of those operations — to run up huge debts, file for bankruptcy and make tracks months before their final taxes are even due, let alone past due.
Coal, oil and gas producers continue to argue that paying their taxes monthly will put them out of business because over those first 18 months, they'll have to make double payments to make up for the overlap. It's punitive against industries that have carried the Wyoming economy for decades, they argue.
During a meeting of the select committee this past week, Wyoming Mining Association Executive Director Travis Deti argued a change would penalize the "vast majority" of coal producers who do pay their taxes on time. He said requiring monthly tax payments is a reaction to "an extremely minor percentage of delinquent filings."
While we understand Deti is obligated to lobby on behalf of his members and the coal industry, it's a bit delusional to expect us to classify seven of the Powder River Basin's 12 active mines that have so far avoided bankruptcy as a "vast majority." We also wouldn't say the more than $70 million left on the table by Cloud Peak and Blackjewel as "an extremely minor percentage" of anything.
Pete Obermueller is president of the Petroleum Association of Wyoming and told the committee that "good operators should not be punished for the actions of bad operators."
The problem is, with the exception of the short and spectacularly bad tenures of Contura Energy and Blackjewel LLC, they've all been what Obermueller would consider "good operators."
Until they aren't.
Deti and Obermueller would have the state take the position that it's OK for counties to be left without collecting tens of millions of dollars in unpaid taxes. It's like asking retail stores to just be OK with shoplifting because their other customers pay their tabs.
It's not OK, and as PRB coal continues to adjust to a "new normal" of depressed prices, less production and the prospect of more bankruptcies, that "new normal" needs more protections for us all.
