Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Our view: New sign needed
From the Oct. 3 Green River Star
While this space is usually reserved for discussing our thoughts on larger issues impacting Green River and Sweetwater County, we also feel the need to take up this space with issues of concern. In this case, a potential safety concern.
During the September meeting for the Sweetwater County School District No. 2 Board of Trustees, board member Steve Core mentioned the need for a flashing school zone sign on Shoshone Avenue. He said a number of people drive down the street faster than they should. There are signs identifying the street behind Monroe Elementary School as a school zone.
After driving the street a few times immediately after school lets out, we can confirm that drivers don't seem to realize the street is part of the school zone and should reduce their speed. It's an easy mistake to make, as Monroe Avenue has more visible reminders in place and much more student traffic than Shoshone Avenue. However, many students use Shoshone Avenue to go to and from school and due to the street being connected to two large schools, should receive similar protections and enforcement seen on Monroe Avenue.
Currently, the school zone only exists behind Monroe Elementary and we think flashing light signs should replace the two currently in place. While the sign facing traffic traveling from Hitching Post Drive is located in an ideal spot, the sign facing traffic coming from Uinta Drive can be harder to notice. At very least, that sign should be replaced with a flashing light sign.
Maybe this is something that can be investigated. After all, it's our kids' safety we are discussing.
