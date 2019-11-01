Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
When slow is fast
From the Oct. 3 Riverton Ranger
By necessity, the presidential impeachment inquiry launched by the U.S. House of Representatives cannot be, and will not be, an abbreviated process. Don't look for a speedy resolution in either direction.
It involves lots of investigation, both publicly and behind the scenes. Anyone who is thinking or hoping that this whole thing will come and go in a period of a few weeks will be disappointed. The earliest it could reach any point of resolution, or so the experts say, would be by the end of the year. Even moving swiftly, that would be a best-case scenario.
Recall that the Clinton impeachment investigation and trial took many months, and the Nixon impeachment investigation took more than a year.
There is lots of talk among the national news media types about how fast this is all happening. Fast is a matter of definition, particularly when Congress is involved.
The members might see it as fast, but by any other practical human standard, it won't be. This will drag on for months -- and remember, there's no certainty that actual impeachment will happen at all.
