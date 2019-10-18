Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Schools make strides
From the Sept. 18 Buffalo Bulletin
There’s good news in Johnson County.
Monday’s report from the Wyoming Department of Education showed major educational gains in Johnson County’s schools.
On this year’s statewide accountability measures, Meadowlark Elementary, Cloud Peak Elementary, Kaycee K-8, Clear Creek Middle and Kaycee High schools were all rated as “meeting expectations.”
That’s a marked improvement from the previous year when only Clear Creek was meeting expectations.
Buffalo High School is the only school in the district rated as “partially meeting expectations,” but that too is an improvement from last year when the school was “not meeting expectations.” The school has shown improvement in equity and achievement.
That should be an encouragement to Johnson County Superintendent Jim Wagner, who is beginning his second year with the district. Major curriculum re-evaluations, an increased focus on improving classroom instruction and other classroom reforms are behind the improvement.
This is the second year that schools have operated under a new accountability system that reflects requirements from both state and federal accountability systems. School performance is evaluated based on a combination of student performance indicators.
Under state law, all Wyoming elementary, middle, and traditional high schools receive one of four School Performance Ratings (SPR): Exceeding Expectations, Meeting Expectations, Partially Meeting Expectations or Not Meeting Expectations.
As Superintendent Jim Wagner said, this is indeed “a big step forward.” But, Wagner is quick to point out that there is room for improvement – room to move schools to exceeding expectations.
Schools’ achievement score is based primarily on student performance on the state assessment, WY-TOPP, which students take each spring. This year, the district did especially well in seventh-grade math (77.9% proficient and advanced, compared with the statewide average of 52%), third-grade math (73% advanced or proficient, compared with 53.4%), third-grade English (69% advanced or proficient, compared with 54.8%), and eighth-grade math (69.9% advanced or proficient, compared with 54.5%).
While this is all good news for education in Johnson County, Wagner is right. It is not time to rest on our laurels. The district should take a close look at what proved so effective in those content areas and grades and model it elsewhere.
Last year, Johnson County schools ranked 20 out of 43 districts. The goal should be a top-tier state and national ranking. Our kids deserve nothing less.
