Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
DA Manlove owes the public an explanation
From the Sept. 29 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
When Leigh Anne Manlove launched her campaign in March 2018, she said she would "restore the integrity" of the Laramie County District Attorney's Office.
Everyone knew at the time that statement was a potshot at her former boss, Jeremiah Sandburg, who had decided not to seek reelection. Yet it also came with a promise that she would take the responsibility of serving as the county's lead prosecutor seriously.
Unfortunately, from her very first day on the job, it's been a rocky road for the former assistant prosecutor and daughter of a former district court judge known for throwing the book at criminals. According to three former employees, just three hours after taking office, Ms. Manlove called the staff into a conference room, read off a list of names and asked those people to step out into the lobby. The victim/witness assistant, a legal assistant, the office manager, the office's investigator and all but one attorney were handed letters of termination, given boxes to pack their things, and told a Laramie County sheriff's deputy would escort them out of the building.
The dramatic action came as a shock not only to those who lost their jobs that January day, but to the rest of the local legal community, as well. Ms. Manlove was within her right to do so, of course, and it sent a very clear message – she was in charge, and if she didn't like you, you were out.
Less than a week later, this newspaper uncovered evidence that Ms. Manlove omitted key information about her transition from several court filings. In those motions seeking to have trials postponed, she argued that Mr. Sandburg and his staff "stymied" her by not giving her access to case files between Election Day and when she took office unless she "met with the attorneys and staff and informed them whether they would have a job in the Manlove administration."
But emails obtained by the Wyoming Tribune Eagle through a public information request and interviews with people referenced in the motions showed she was invited to review case files, look at schedules and budgets, or anything else that would be helpful in ensuring a smooth transition.
Fast forward eight months to Sept. 17. District Judge Steven Sharpe refused to go along with a plea deal offered by Ms. Manlove's office to Daniel Doby, saying, "The court has a responsibility to justice."
Doby faces charges of kidnapping with inflicting bodily injury, first-degree sexual assault, aggravated assault and battery with a threat and deadly weapon, two counts of applying pressure on the throat or neck, blocking the nose or mouth, interference with an emergency call and domestic battery. Incredibly, Ms. Manlove's office was offering an Alford plea – which, like a no-contest plea, isn't an admission of guilt – to one count of strangulation and a $10,000 fine, with half of that suspended. In the plea agreement, Ms. Manlove's office cited the complexities of the case and Doby's advanced health problems as reasons it should be accepted.
Not surprisingly, Doby's alleged victim, Jennie Bessert, strongly opposed the plea deal, telling the WTE before the hearing, "I don't think (him being) a burden on the state ... should have anything to do with a man that tried to kill me being put in his place."
Mr. Sandburg told the WTE this month he was planning to take the case to trial before he left office, but he doesn't know what has transpired since he turned the case over to Ms. Manlove. Very few know, though, since Ms. Manlove declined to answer a WTE reporter's questions.
If that were the only situation from the past two weeks, it might have merited a "thumbs down" on Saturday's Opinion page. But at the end of the same week, another plea deal offered to a different defendant was rejected by a different district judge. In that case, Judge Catherine Rogers said she couldn't imagine a circumstance in which the five years of probation and $2,000 in restitution offered to Edward Booker would be appropriate. Booker was charged in March 2017 with driving under the influence with serious bodily injury after he got high on methamphetamine, drove his car into another vehicle on College Drive and sent that driver to the hospital's intensive care unit with a lacerated spleen, lacerated liver, broken ribs and a partially collapsed lung.
That same Friday, information came to light that Andrew Weaver had been released from jail five days before allegedly shooting four people in east Cheyenne, killing two adults and seriously injuring two 14-year-old boys. The reason? Ms. Manlove's office had failed to meet the legal requirement to get him in front of a judge within 72 hours of being arrested on misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of meth. Jail officials had no choice but to let him go free.
Once again, Ms. Manlove chose not to answer questions from this newspaper's criminal justice reporter about why that happened. Instead, our story included a comment from a clearly perturbed spokeswoman for the Laramie County Sheriff's Department that said Ms. Manlove "declined to press charges" against Weaver in the earlier case.
Rather than opting to take her lumps following a weekend barrage of criticism online, Ms. Manlove chose to lash out at this newspaper this past Tuesday afternoon. In a six-paragraph news release, she called the WTE's reporting a "disservice," and said it contained "misleading and inaccurate information."
Unfortunately for Ms. Manlove, it was her news release that contained errors, not our reporting. She insinuated her hands were tied because the Circuit Court "was closed that week." But the clerk of court told us they simply weren't accepting new information for people already in jail, adding that officials in her office cannot deny anyone their initial appearance within 72 hours.
The events over the past month point to an alarming trend in Ms. Manlove's office, and the fact she has consistently refused to talk to our reporters since she took office doesn't help mitigate our concerns.
Ms. Manlove owes Laramie County residents an explanation for why these people should be allowed to walk free, given the severity of their heinous acts. Is her office understaffed? If so, has that limited her ability to supervise and direct those who remain? Since she has lost several high-profile cases this year, is it a competency issue?
Since she won't talk publicly outside of a courtroom, we may never know. But we should.
