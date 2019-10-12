Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Impeach Kavanaugh?
From the Sept. 19 Riverton Ranger
New allegations against Brett Kavanaugh, the most newly minted of the nine U.S. Supreme Court justices, emerged this week through reporting printed in the New York Times. Actually, though, there's nothing really new about the allegations at all.
It's the same old stuff that was made public a year ago when the surprisingly volatile federal judge went through his bruising confirmation process that confirmed him to sit on the highest court.
The New York Times piece has led to a half-dozen calls this week from Democratic primary presidential candidates for Kavanaugh to be impeached.
There's been a good bit of talk about impeachment this year, but that has concerned Donald Trump. It might be news to some Americans that a Supreme Court justice could be impeached at all. Actually, it is the only way that a member of our nation's highest court can be removed from office other than death or retirement. (It's happened just once, in 1805, and the justice was not convicted.)
So, it's a fact that a Supreme Court judge could be impeached. Here's another fact: There's absolutely no chance that Brett Kavanaugh will be impeached. None. Impossible. The political stakes are simply too high.
The six high-profile Democrats who are suggesting it know that full well. They want to chance to run against Trump, and they have reason to think that further staining Kavanaugh might help their chances if one of them happens to be nominated.
All these specifics are pretty obvious, to anyone who's paying attention. What might be less so is that our court selection and confirmation process has been altered, perhaps permanently.
There was a time when someone with as many accusations of personal misconduct as Kavanaugh faced, that the guy likely never would have been nominated at all. And, if he were, and these allegations came out as they did with Kavanaugh, then the nominee would quit.
Raise your hand if you remember a court nominee named Ginsburg - not Ruth Bader Ginsburg but an earlier one named Douglas Ginsburg -- nominated by President Ronald Reagan. He was a well-qualified judge seemingly on his way to being confirmed when the news broke that he once smoked marijuana. As soon as that happened, he quit. Perhaps at the behest of the Reagan White House, Ginsburg removed himself from consideration, promptly.
That seems laughably naive now. These days, apparently, the opposite is true once a nominee is named. No matter the allegations against him, the strategy now is not for that person to withdraw but instead to wage a titanic war to win. It happened with Clarence Thomas, and it went even farther with Brett Kavanaugh.
Oddly, rather than weakening his support among the senators who must vote to confirm him, the sexual misconduct allegations against him actually hardened support for him. It was as if this these accusations made him more qualified to be confirmed to the court, not less so.
"Mr. Kavanaugh, you've been accused of sexual assault. Congratulations, your confirmation to the Supreme Court is now assured."
That's new. That's different. That's a change.
Impeach Brett Kavanaugh? An absurd notion. If a Democrat-controlled House of Representatives can't figure out how to impeach Donald Trump, then there isn't an ice cube's chance in a blast furnace of laying a finger on Brett Kavanaugh at this point. Even suggesting it is nothing more than a political stunt.
The better question going forward is whether the long-standing practice of vetting a Supreme Court nominee will even be done anymore.
A corollary to that question is whether, the next time there's a Democrat in the White House and a Democrat-controlled Senate -- which, at some point, there will be -- that political party will do the same thing, whether the effort to seat a justice will focus less on finding a rock-solid candidate and more on fighting tooth and nail to confirm a nominee, no matter what.
With the right people running things, that approach probably will save time, a nominee's shortcomings be damned.
