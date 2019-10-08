Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Hope begins with you
From the Sept. 11 Buffalo Bulletin
In Johnson County, where young children walk to school, neighbors smile and wave and serious crimes are few and far between, a dangerous stigma lingers, rooted in our way of life.
It’s the stigma that to have suicidal ideations or to seek help for a mental illness is a weakness. In truth, there’s no difference between seeking help for a mental illness and taking medication for diabetes, and members of the Johnson County Suicide Prevention coalition want to prove that to every community member.
In recognition of National Suicide Prevention Week, the local suicide prevention coalition has created a display of T-shirts on the courthouse lawn – one T-shirt for each of the 157 Wyomingites who died by suicide in 2017.
These were our friends. Our neighbors. Our co-workers. Our family members. Some of them were just children with their whole lives ahead of them.
In Wyoming, we have become far too familiar with suicide. Our state has the fourth highest suicide rate in the country. Suicide is the second most common cause of death for people age 15 to 24.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are many factors that contribute to suicide. But one thing remains the same: Those who complete suicide often see it as the only way to stop their pain.
But there is light. There is a path back to hope. And we can each play a role.
Preventing suicide takes a community. There are ways we can all help. We can push to ease unemployment and housing stress by providing funding for temporary assistance. We can strengthen access to health care and help reduce the stigma around mental illness. We can demand better access to substance abuse programs. We can connect people with communities, hosting events and activities that bring people together.
We can also educate ourselves about some of the warning signs of suicide, including feeling like a burden, being isolated, increased anxiety, feeling trapped or in unbearable pain, increased substance use, looking for a way to access lethal means, increased anger or rage, extreme mood swings, expressing hopelessness, sleeping too little or too much, talking or posting about wanting to die or making plans for suicide.
If you need to talk to someone right now, please call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text 741-741. The darkness may seem infinite, but it is not. There are people who are waiting to help you.
If you believe a loved one may be suffering from depression or suicidal thoughts, ask questions. Call 911 if the person is in danger of acting now on their suicidal thoughts, or accompany the person to an emergency room or crisis center.
Give the person the number to the national suicide prevention hotline, 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-2738255) and the crisis text line number, 741-741. And follow up to be sure that they made the phone call.
If you are a kid or teenager and the person you are concerned about is too, then tell an adult. Tell the person’s parents, a teacher, minister or coach – any adult you trust.
There is help. There is hope.
