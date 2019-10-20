Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Investments in people, facilities paying off for CRMC
From the Sept. 15 Wyoming Tribune Eagle
For years, whenever conversation among local residents turned to a recent trip to the hospital, the debate often became heated. Some would argue they had received the best treatment possible, while others said their experience was terrible.
We’re happy to say it’s been awhile since we’ve overheard those kinds of conversations. These days – other than complaints about billing problems – talk about time spent at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center includes comments like “the staff was very friendly and supportive,” “the doctors and nurses at CRMC were fantastic,” and “I would definitely go back there again.”
We believe there are many reasons for this turnaround, not the least of which is that recent large investments in modernizing the main facility on East 23rd Street have made it feel more professional from the moment you walk in the front doors.
More importantly, though, recent and current CRMC leaders have emphasized improving the patient experience, employees taking pride in the care they provide and the hospital, in turn, caring for its staff. When that kind of support comes from the top, it can’t help but change the culture of an organization for the better.
There will always be exceptions, of course, but it’s refreshing to see online employee reviews like this one, which was under the headline “Always a pleasure to be at work:” “Staffing ratios are great. Teamwork and positive environment almost always. Everyone is helpful and courteous. Management is involved and listens at all times. Plenty of room for growth and development.”
That positive atmosphere has led to some top-level recognition, as well. Among the recent honors bestowed on CRMC by Healthgrades, which evaluates nearly 4,500 hospitals nationwide, are:
-- Five-star awards for treatment of stroke, sepsis, respiratory failure, pneumonia, pulmonary embolism, heart attack and heart failure, just to name a few.
-- General Surgery Excellence Award for 2019.
-- Named one of “America’s 250 Best Hospitals” this year, for which Healthgrades said, “This premier distinction rewards hospitals that consistently exhibit exceptional, comprehensive quality care. Simply put, patients are more likely to have a successful treatment without major complications ...”
(For more on these and other awards, go online to https:// www.cheyenneregional.org/awardaccreditationfirsts/.)
Some of this success no doubt also is the result of a management services agreement that went into effect early last year between CRMC and UCHealth, a Colorado-owned and operated integrated health system. The three-year agreement, with a renewal option in year three, includes helping CRMC meet three main goals: becoming “better than the best” in patient experience, safety and clinical quality; improving financial performance; and enhancing physician integration and alignment.
All of this is great, of course, but where does CRMC go from here? Some recent news items indicate efforts to improve the local hospital are ongoing:
-- Last month, CRMC announced it was the first and only hospital in Wyoming to offer two medical imaging procedures that can help confirm Parkinson’s disease and suspected prostate cancer recurrence. Making these two tests available in Cheyenne is another way of keeping patients here, rather than losing them to larger facilities in Colorado.
-- Hospital staff have been known for their community outreach efforts for years, but one recent program has the potential to be lifesaving for many in our area. The goal of the “Stop the Bleed” training is to teach people of all ages how to respond to bleeding emergencies in traumas from accidents and intentional violence. The program – a partnership with Cheyenne Fire Rescue personnel – turns bystanders into first responders. CRMC staff say they are willing to lead the training anywhere and as many times as community members would like them to do so. (The hospital also recently worked with the city fire department to train on how to deal with a medical helicopter crash, if it were to happen on the facility’s roof.)
-- At this month’s Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce luncheon, CRMC CEO Timothy Thornell said the hospital will reinvest $30 million into its facilities in 2020. The planned improvements include revamping the mother/baby unit and expanding the intensive care unit at the main facility on East 23rd Street, and infrastructure upgrades at the older east campus on East 18th Street. Mr. Thornell said these improvements will be positive for patients, physicians and nurses, because “we’ll have the latest and greatest equipment,” as well as more space in which to work or recover.
-- At the same luncheon, Mr. Thornell said his team will be working to recruit more than a dozen new physicians next year, on top of the more than 30 new providers added in the past 12 months. These physicians, nurse practitioners and physician assistants bring with them new skills, which means new services that weren’t previously offered in the Capital City. And that, in turn, will make CRMC an asset for current residents and attracting new people and companies to the area.
We agree these changes are positive and continue to point toward our hospital being viewed as one of the best in the region. There will always be room for improvement, and we encourage CRMC staff, executives and board members to keep looking for weaknesses and addressing them as quickly as possible. But we applaud them for the work done so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.