Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
New approach will help Roosevelt High students succeed
From the Sept. 15 Casper Star-Tribune
Recent years have seen major changes in the Natrona County School District.
Casper’s two primary high schools have undergone complete renovations. Multiple new elementary schools have been constructed, while others have closed down. The Pathways Innovation Center opened to great fanfare, only to struggle to attract students to its unique approach to career-minded education. All the while the district worked to mitigate a statewide education budget crisis and hurdles such as bullying.
And in the background, Roosevelt High School has quietly carried out its mission.
It’s easy to forget about Roosevelt. For years the school was tucked out of the way in north Casper, and now it shares a building with the more celebrated Pathways. There’s no theater department, marching band or football team. Some students have struggled with substance abuse or teenage pregnancy. Some have had a troubled home life, or no home at all. Many have been failed in one way or another, kids left to face adult challenges on their own. If the Star-Tribune neglects to write a story about something happening at Roosevelt, no one calls to complain.
It might remain largely unnoticed in the community if not for the stubborn advocacy of its principal, Shawna Trujillo.
This spring, Trujillo championed a slate of policy changes — which have since been adopted by the school board — that drastically alter the way Roosevelt operates.
Most significantly, Roosevelt was removed from the district’s “school of choice” system. Going forward, students can only enroll if they are referred by teachers or staff, meet certain criteria and complete an entrance interview. Filtering out students who don’t require Roosevelt’s alternative environment allows the school to focus on its primary goal: Helping kids who are at risk of not graduating overcome their obstacles and earn a diploma.
We believe this is the right decision. The new admissions process sets expectations from the onset that students are coming to Roosevelt to learn, meet specific requirements and eventually graduate. It guarantees that teachers and staff understand each student’s background and individual challenges. And it helps eliminate the unfair stigma that some young people choose the school because it’s less rigorous academically.
Students will be required to earn 20 credits to graduate: Lower than the 26 needed at Natrona County or Kelly Walsh high schools, but still well above the state’s minimum requirements. In place of those extra electives they must complete a graduation plan that includes exploring career options, writing a resume and applying for federal student aid.
Understandably, the move to lower credit requirements brought some criticism. But we disagree that it is counterintuitive. Goals mean nothing if students aren’t able to achieve them. This is not a free pass for disengaged kids: It’s an alternate path to success for those who need a different type of learning environment.
We strongly support the school board and district administrators taking an active role in ensuring Roosevelt students make it to graduation day. And we’re grateful to Principal Trujillo and those like her for helping to keep our kids, our school district and our community on the right path.
