Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
A bleak future
From the Sept. 29 Gillette News Record
Good news!:
Federal revenue increased 3% during the first 11 months of the fiscal year over last year.
The bad news:
Federal spending increased 7% during the same time period.
Good news!:
There's still money in the Social Security trust funds!
The bad news:
It'll all be gone by 2032, and Medicare's Hospital Insurance trust fund — that's the one that covers inpatient hospital services, hospice care, skilled nursing facilities and home health services — is projected to be depleted in 2026. That's only six years and three months away.
This is the message U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi tried to point out last week — again — as the country focused on things of more immediate political interest. He said the same thing in August ("The rate of growth in federal spending is not sustainable"), in July ("We can all agree that the current budget and spending system has broken down") and in June ("The federal government is swimming in a sea of red ink that threatens to drown America's future generations").
When Enzi announced in early May that he was retiring after his term ends in 2020, he vowed to work harder than ever (and without the distraction of a reelection campaign) on America's budget crisis. He pledged to continue to work on getting the federal budget under control, something the former Gillette accountant has wanted to do since he took his Senate seat 23 years ago.
"What kind of burden are we placing on our children and grandchildren, who could face a future of less growth and economic opportunity as a result of our refusal to make difficult fiscal decisions?" he said on the Senate floor last week. "Congress should be working together with the administration now to begin the long process of a fiscal course correction."
Enzi noted that for decades, warnings that our entitlement funds cannot be maintained without changes "have and continue to be ignored." He urged that Congress look at the problems in a bipartisan way "before we go off the cliff in a few short years."
Congress must be "clear-eyed" about the problem. It has been in the habit of saying, "Awe, it's way down the road," Enzi said. "No, it's not."
He warned last week as he did in June that waiting isn't an option.
"Ignoring the problem will not make it go away, and in this case the opposite is true. The longer we wait to address this imbalance, the more severe the changes will need to be," he said.
"Too often we wait to make the difficult decisions that everyone knows have to be made until we have a crisis on our hands. These issues are too important to ignore," he said.
One would hope that people would listen since Enzi is chairman of the Senate Budget Committee. But one would have hoped that the problem would have been solved long before now.
The political reality is that reelection takes precedence over everything else in Washington. No politician who wants to remain in Washington from the White House on down dares to suggest cuts to entitlement programs like Social Security or Medicare or tax increases to support either. To do so has been political suicide.
Enzi touched on that, too.
"We need to change the way we do things in Washington," he said. "We simply cannot afford to continue ignoring the challenges we as a country face."
Good news!:
Enzi hasn't given up.
The bad news: He may be a minority of one.
