Here are some editorial opinions from around the state:
Ask for help if you need it; give it if you can
From the Sept. 22 Laramie Boomerang
Suicide continues to be a serious public health issue in the Cowboy State that affects people from all different backgrounds. The Wyoming Department of Health estimated in a 2018 report that a person dies from suicide in Wyoming every two days. Figures from the Centers for Disease Control saw Wyoming in 2017 (the most recently available data) as having the third highest rate of suicide, behind only Montana and Alaska.
The impact of suicide in our communities is enormous. Studies estimate that there are somewhere between six and 32 survivors deeply affected by a single suicide. Most people we know have to one degree or another suffered because of suicide. Additionally, there’s an economic impact, with an estimated cost of more than $1.3 million per suicide incurred in lifetime work loss and medical costs associated with the phenomenon in 2015.
Perhaps the most troubling aspect of suicide is that there’s no simple explanation as to why it happens. Realistically, we could never “solve” the problem; we can only hope to have as big a positive impact as possible.
It’s a remarkably complicated phenomenon to contemplate. Some people have mental health issues while others face daunting and overwhelming circumstances in their lives. Many exhibit warning signs or have cries for help, but there are those who don’t fit any of the stereotypes we associate with self-harm behavior. It affects all age groups. The CDC found in 2017 that suicide was the second leading cause of death among 25-34 year olds. While it’s the seventh leading cause among 55-64 year olds, the number of deaths by suicide at 7,982 was higher than the number of suicides by 25-34 year olds at 7,948.
Laramie and Albany County are fortunate to have local efforts that are examples for other communities to follow. Sources of Strength programs at Laramie County Community College, Whiting High School, Laramie High School, Laramie Middle School, Rock River and the University of Wyoming have several sources of support we sincerely appreciate.
In addition to the national hotlines available, there is a text and call suicide prevention hotline answered 24-hours per day by personnel at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. That number is 307-977-7777. We encourage local businesses, professionals and residents to display promotional materials for that resource in any place it might be visible to someone in need of help. Hats off to all the folks who have helped provide these local resources that can save lives.
Surely there’s suicide prevention efforts that could use additional support of government services at all levels. Barriers to care make some folks who begin seeking out treatment feel discouraged and deflected from accessing services. Those without health insurance or lacking resources to cover their own costs can end up waiting too long to receive the help they need. It’s always a matter of finite resources when it comes to government services, but given the ongoing high rate of suicide in Wyoming, we think it should be prioritized to a higher degree when state lawmakers go back to Cheyenne in 2020.
Because of the limitations of services and because some people are hesitant to seek out those services, so much of what we can do to affect change today must be accomplished — as so much is in Laramie — by the efforts of individuals.
It’s important to foster relationships and environments at all levels of our social interactions that encourage sharing how we are feeling. It’s common in Wyoming culture to feel it’s better to be stoic than communicate when we’re feeling distressed, even with people we trust. Of course there are levels of polite restraint, but we all need people and places we can confide with others. If someone is exhibiting concerning behavior, we should express that we care and that others can trust us to be good confidants. We don’t have to smother other people with presumptive worry, but we can let our loved ones and peers know we are available.
We’ve come a long way as a culture in reducing the stigma surrounding suicide, but it still persists. It can be hard to understand how some people continue problematic patterns of behavior that cause them distress. It can seem like the only reasonable solution at times is to give up on those who can’t help themselves. Many of those who appear unsalvageable, however, can be saved. Look, for example, at addicts who were in the depths of despair only to become people that bear almost no resemblance to the person they once were.
Remarkable transformation, no matter what ails us, is possible if those who need help can ask for it and those who can provide help are generous with it. As we look to reduce the harm suicide causes in our communities, let us strive to be the change we want to see starting with our day-to-day lives. Then we can look at what institutions can do to really make progress on this ever-vexing issue.
